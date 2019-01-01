You are here

France: Festive celebration in Paris; Macron defends agenda

People wearing yellow vests pose during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 31, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 January 2019
AP
France: Festive celebration in Paris; Macron defends agenda

  • The yellow vest movement is named for the fluorescent garments French motorists are required to carry for visibility during vehicle trouble or emergencies
Updated 01 January 2019
AP
PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated New Year’s Eve on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue in a festive and joyful atmosphere amid heavy security.
Parisians and tourists gathered on the avenue known for luxury shops and refined air to watch a 20-minute light show at the Arc de Triomphe monument and a fireworks display at the start of the new year. At midnight, revelers kissed and hugged each other.
Some people wearing yellow vests could be seen peacefully standing in the huge crowd. The yellow vest protesters, angry over taxes and what they see as President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business policies, called on social media for a “festive event” in the French capital and other cities.
Previous demonstrations since November have led to violent clashes with police in Paris. The Arc de Triomphe has notably been tagged with anti-government graffiti that have been cleaned since then.
Macron said during a televised New Year’s address that the movement’s protests would not persuade his government to abandon its economic agenda.
Positive results from his policies “cannot be immediate,” the French leader said, pledging to make changes to France’s national unemployment insurance and pension system. He called for “recovering unity” and the “efforts of everybody” in 2019.
Macron also denounced as a “negation of France” a “heinous crowd” that has mingled with the yellow vest protesters to spread hate speech about “police forces, journalists, Jews, foreigners, homosexuals.”
The yellow vest movement is named for the fluorescent garments French motorists are required to carry for visibility during vehicle trouble or emergencies. The movement started to oppose a fuel tax increase, but expanded to encompass the cost of living and other concerns.
To prevent protest-related unrest and the potential risk of an extremist attack, Paris police set up a security perimeter in the Champs-Elysees area, with bag searches, a ban on alcohol and traffic restrictions.
France has deployed more than 147,000 members of security forces nationwide, including 12,000 in Paris.
Previous New Year’s Eves in France have seen burned cars and other disorder.

Brazil to inaugurate far-right firebrand Bolsonaro as president

Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
Brazil to inaugurate far-right firebrand Bolsonaro as president

  • Jair Bolsonaro plans to realign Brazil internationally, moving away from developing nation allies and closer to the policies of Western leaders
  • Pension reform will be Bolsonaro’s biggest challenge since he has yet to build a base in Congress
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
BRASILIA: Right-wing nationalist Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed to crack down on political corruption, violent crime and ignite a moribund economy with deregulation and fiscal discipline, will be sworn in as Brazil’s president on Tuesday.
The former Army captain and seven-term fringe congressman rode a wave of anti-establishment anger to became Brazil’s first far-right president since a military dictatorship gave way to civilian rule three decades ago.
Bolsonaro plans to realign Brazil internationally, moving away from developing nation allies and closer to the policies of Western leaders, particularly US President Donald Trump, who sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to his inauguration.
As a clear sign of that diplomatic shift, Bolsonaro plans to move the Brazilian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, breaking with Brazil’s traditional support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.
Backed massively by conservative sectors of Brazil, including Christian evangelical churches, Bolsonaro would block moves to legalize abortion beyond even the current limited exceptions and remove sex education from public schools, opposing what he calls “cultural Marxism” introduced by recent leftist governments.
One- of his cabinet are former army officers, mostly fellow cadets at the Black Needles academy, Brazil’s West Point, all outspoken backers of the country’s 1964-1985 military regime.
Bolsonaro, 63, has faced charges of inciting rape and for hate crimes because of comments about women, gays and racial minorities. Yet his law-and-order rhetoric and plans to ease gun controls have resonated with many voters, especially in Brazil’s booming farm country.
His vow to follow Trump’s example and pull Brazil out of the Paris Agreement on climate change has worried environmentalists. So have his plans to build hydroelectric dams in the Amazon and open up to mining the reservations of indigenous peoples who are seen as the last custodians of the world’s biggest forest.
Brazilian businesses are eager to see Bolsonaro take office and install a team of orthodox economists led by investment banker Paulo Guedes, who has promised quick action in bringing Brazil’s unsustainable budget deficit under control.
Guedes plans to sell as many state companies as possible in a privatization drive that he forecasts could eventually bring in up to 1 trillion reals ($257 billion).
That would help restore order to government finances. The key measure, however, for reducing the deficit and stopping a dangerous rise of Brazil’s public debt will be the overhaul of the country’s costly social security pension system.
Pension reform will be Bolsonaro’s biggest challenge since he has yet to build a base in Congress, where he has eschewed the political horse-trading that has traditionally helped Brazilian presidents govern the nation of nearly 210 million people.
Bolsonaro may find that lax protection of the environment and human rights could have negative economic effects, more so than those faced by other far-right leaders, given the spotlight on Brazil’s Amazon jungle as a protection against global warming and because the country has more murders than any other nation.
“I think they will be good on the economy and they will probably be bad for human rights and the environment,” said Brian Winter, vice president for policy at the Americas Society and Council of the Americas in New York.
“The key question is whether those things can be separated. Most of Wall Street says ‘Yes.’ I have my doubts.”

Topics: Brazil Jair Bolsonaro politics

0
