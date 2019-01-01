You are here

Explosive new year? US military apologizes for tweet about dropping bombs

About a million people are expected Monday in New York's Times Square where revelers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.
About a million people are expected Monday in New York’s Times Square, above, where revelers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole. (Getty Images/AFP)
Explosive new year? US military apologizes for tweet about dropping bombs

WASHINGTON: US Strategic Command apologized Monday for a joke in “bad taste” after tweeting it was ready to drop something “much bigger” than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year.
In a message posted, and later deleted, on Twitter, the military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal released a video in which B-2 bombers drop bombs, with the message: “If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”
Amid the jaw-dropping and eye-raising on social media that followed, STRATCOM — whose slogan is “peace is our profession” — then tweeted an apology.


“Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies,” it said.
A STRATCOM spokesman told NBC News the images on the video showed non-nuclear bombs.
About a million people are expected Monday in New York’s Times Square, where revelers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.

 

South Africa's Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019

South Africa's Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Driven from office by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma plans to record music in 2019.
An official says Zuma, who resigned in February, will in April record “his trademark struggle songs” from the fight against South African apartheid, the system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an official in the municipality that includes Durban, says on Twitter that he visited Zuma and “sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song.”
Ngcobo said Zuma will record tunes including one that demands the return of land, a song that resonates among many black South Africans demanding land reform to redress grievances from the painful era of white domination.
Zuma was forced to quit after South Africa’s ruling party, embarrassed by corruption scandals, turned against him.

