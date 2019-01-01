You are here

Australia's bid to strip Daesh recruiter's citizenship hits snag

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton earlier said that the country was much safer after the government revoked Neil Prakash’s Australian citizenship. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2019
Reuters
Australia’s bid to strip Daesh recruiter’s citizenship hits snag

  • The government cannot revoke single Australian citizenship as that would leave a person stateless
  • Neil Prakash has been in Turkey on trial for charges relating to being a member of Daesh
Updated 01 January 2019
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia’s attempt to strip citizenship from an alleged recruiter for Daesh has been thrown into doubt after Fiji reportedly said he was not one of its citizens.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday that the country was much safer after the government revoked Neil Prakash’s Australian citizenship.
Canberra believes Prakash — who is wanted over an alleged plot to behead a Melbourne police officer — is a dual national as his father was Fijian.
A person with such dual status can be stripped of their Australian citizenship if they engage in terrorism-related conduct, and Daesh was declared a terrorist organization in 2016 for this purpose.
The government cannot revoke single Australian citizenship as that would leave a person stateless.
However, Fiji’s Immigration Department director Nemani Vuniwaqa said Prakash was not one of its citizens, the Fiji Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday. “Neil Prakash has not been or is a Fijian citizen. He was born in Australia and has acquired Australian citizenship since birth,” he was quoted as saying. “The Department has searched the Immigration system and confirms that he has not entered the country nor applied for citizenship since birth.”
If Prakash does not hold dual status, the way could potentially be opened for a legal challenge against the Australian government as he may be legally entitled to retain his citizenship.
The Home Affairs Department on Tuesday was unable to officially confirm whether or not Prakash was a Fijian citizen.
“A person may only lose their Australian citizenship under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 if they are a national or citizen of a country other than Australia,” a departmental spokesperson said via email.
“Australia is committed to upholding our international legal obligations, including our obligation not to render a person stateless.”
Prakash has been in Turkey on trial for charges relating to being a member of Daesh since being caught there in October 2016 after leaving Daesh-controlled territory.
Canberra is seeking his extradition pending the outcome of his trial and any jail term he serves in Turkey. If later convicted in Australia, he would also serve time there.

Topics: Australia Daesh

0
0
UK police: New Year's Eve stabbing of 3 treated as terrorism

Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
AP
UK police: New Year's Eve stabbing of 3 treated as terrorism

  • The attack happened at Manchester’s Victoria Station shortly before 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
  • Police have detained the suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
AP
LONDON: Police in the English city of Manchester are questioning a man arrested in the New Year’s Eve stabbing of three people at a train station and treating it as a terrorist attack, authorities said Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said a man and a woman suffered “very serious” injuries in the attack and remained in the hospital. Both have abdominal injuries and the woman also has injuries to her face.
A police sergeant who was stabbed in the shoulder has been released.
The attack happened at Manchester’s Victoria Station shortly before 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The busy train station is next to Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.
Police have detained the suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but not yet provided a motive for the stabbings. A witness said the suspect shouted Islamic slogans during the frenzied attack.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said police believe they have identified the suspect and are searching his home in the Cheetham Hill neighborhood of Manchester.
BBC producer Sam Clack, who was on the train platform, said he heard a “blood-curdling scream” when the attack started and saw a man dressed in black having what looked like a fight with two victims.
Clack said he heard the man with the weapon shout Islamist slogans during the assault, and then the attacker was chased by police.
“He came toward me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12-inch blade,” Clack said, adding that his reaction “was just fear, pure fear.”
Clack said police used pepper spray and a stun gun to bring the man down.
Police say there’s no indication that any others were involved in planning or assisting the attack. The investigation is being led by Britain’s counterterrorism police.
British police tried to reassure the public that the area was safe despite the attack.
The incident is “not ongoing” and there is “currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said.
“I know that the events of last night will have affected many people and caused concern,” Hopkins said. “That the incident happened so close to the scene of the terrorist attack on 22 May, 2017, makes it even more dreadful.”
Prime Minister Theresa May expressed concern for the victims and thanked emergency workers for their “courageous response.”
Extra police officers were on the city’s streets Tuesday as a precaution.
Britain’s official threat level has long been set at “severe,” indicating that intelligence analysts believe an attack is highly likely.

Topics: UK police New Year 2019

0
0
0
0
