HIGHLIGHTS from Sara Naim’s ‘Building Blocks,’ at The Third Line in Dubai

Celebrities who rang in 2019 in Dubai

DUBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez partied in Dubai on New Year’s Eve, sharing pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram. “So blessed to ring in this 2019 with my famfam,” the Sri Lankan beauty wrote.



The actress, who was born and raised in Bahrain, is in the UAE on a four-day visit with her family. She visited the Harvey Nichols store in Mall of the Emirates on Dec. 30, inviting fans to meet her there and tagging the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in her post.Fernandez posted an image of herself and her family members with shopping bags, captioning it: “@dsfsocial you sure know how to spoil us!! Love from my famfam!!!”She also shared a short clip of an impromptu dance performance at the hotel she was staying in – the Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai on the Palm Jumeirah — writing: “This is saying goodbye to you 2018!!!! Love you so much for everything you taught us!! Will never forget you; time to dance ahead into the future!!”Fernandez will be visiting the UAE again for a concert with actor Salman Khan on Mar. 15.“Dabangg: The Tour — Reloaded,” which will be held at Dubai Festival City, also stars Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Manish Paul, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and others.Meanwhile, former Irish model and businesswoman Pippa O’Connor and husband Brian Ormond were also in Dubai for New Year’s Eve. The TV presenter shared photos of her vacation with a series of snaps on Instagram.“A different type of NYE for us… feeling so grateful to end such a memorable year here… with everyone I need by my side,” O’Connor wrote alongside photos of her New Year celebrations with her husband and two boys at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Dressed in a blue sequinned dress, the Irish beauty seemed to revel in her family time.Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was also in Dubai for New Year’s Eve, witnessing its magnificent firework show with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Junior and posting the picture on his Instagram. Rodriquez also documented her stay for her 8.5 million Instagram followers, posting images of a boat trip the family took off the Dubai coast.Ronaldo is in the UAE for the Globe Soccer Awards at Madinat Jumeirah on Thursday, where he has been nominated for the Best Player Award.Another celebrity in the UAE for the holiday was English model Ferne McCann. The former reality TV star, who was holidaying with her daughter Sunday Sky in the Middle East, flaunted her washboard abs in a yellow bikini on the beach. She also posted images of her New Year’s Eve party from Dubai’s Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa on Instagram.“So happy to be away this year to welcome in 2019. I have had a lovely year 2018 I will never ever forget. My baby girl turned 1 & I have so many special memories made,” she wrote.