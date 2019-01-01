You are here

  • Home
  • Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appeals graft conviction
﻿

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appeals graft conviction

Nawaz Sharif and his family were exiled to Saudi Arabia by Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. (AP)
Updated 01 January 2019
AP
0

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appeals graft conviction

  • Nawaz Sharif was removed from power in 2017 over corruption allegations
  • Sharif and his family were exiled to Saudi Arabia by Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf
Updated 01 January 2019
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appealed his conviction and prison sentence handed down by an Islamabad anti-graft tribunal last week.
Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris says he is seeking the suspension of the Dec. 24 ruling that sentenced the country’s three-time premier to seven years for failing to disclose how his family set up the Al-Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia.
Haris filed the appeal on Tuesday.
Sharif, who was removed from power in 2017 over corruption allegations, is currently held at a prison in his home city of Lahore as authorities proceed with several trials against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Sharif and his family were exiled to Saudi Arabia by Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf who seized power in 1999. They returned home in 2007.

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore to serve jail term
Special 0
World
Nawaz Sharif, toppled prime minister and political survivor, gets 7 years jail

Pompeo says cooperation with Israel over Syria and Iran to continue

Updated 33 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

Pompeo says cooperation with Israel over Syria and Iran to continue

Updated 33 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

BRASILIA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the United States would continue to cooperate with Israel over Syria and in countering Iran in the Middle East, even as President Donald Trump plans to withdraw US troops from Syria.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he met with Pompeo in the Brazilian capital that he planned to discuss how to intensify intelligence and operations cooperation in Syria and elsewhere to block Iranian “aggression.”
In his first public comments on Trump’s decision, Pompeo said it “in no way changes anything that this administration is working on alongside Israel.”
“The counter-Daesh campaign continues, our efforts to counter Iranian aggression continue and our commitment to Middle East stability and the protection of Israel continues in the same way it did before that decision was made,” he said.
Trump announced last month that he planned to withdraw US troops from Syria, declaring that they had succeeded in their mission to defeat Islamic State and were no longer needed in the country.
In making the announcement, Trump ignored the advice of top national security aides and did so without consulting lawmakers or US allies participating in anti-Daesh operations. The decision prompted Jim Mattis to resign as defense secretary.
“We have a lot to discuss,” said Netanyahu, who like Pompeo was in the Brazilian capital for the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro as Brazil’s new president.
“We’re going to be discussing our, the intense cooperation between Israel and the United States which will also deal with the questions following the decision, the American decision, on Syria and how to intensify even further our intelligence and operational cooperation in Syria and elsewhere to block Iranian aggression in the Middle East.”
Netanyahu said Israel was very appreciative of the “strong ... unequivocal support” Pompeo gave Israel’s “efforts at self defense against Syria” in the past few days.
State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said Pompeo and Netanyahu “discussed the unacceptable threat that regional aggression and provocation by Iran and its agents poses to Israeli and regional security” and Pompeo reiterated the US commitment to Israel’s security and right to self-defense.
Netanyahu said last month after Trump’s announcement that Israel would escalate its fight against Iranian-aligned forces in Syria after the withdrawal of US troops.
Israel sees the spread of Iran’s influence in the Middle East as a growing threat, and has carried out scores of air strikes in civil war-torn Syria against suspected military deployments and arms deliveries by Iranian forces supporting Damascus.

Topics: Mike Pompeo

Latest updates

Pompeo says cooperation with Israel over Syria and Iran to continue
0
Brazil’s Bolsonaro assumes office amid big hopes and fears
0
Roger Federer full of praise for Serena Williams after first encounter at Hopman Cup
0
Sudan’s Bashir forms panel to probe protest violence
0
UK police: New Year’s Eve stabbing of 3 treated as terrorism
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.