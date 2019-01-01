The Six: Where to find Winter Wonderland in the Middle East

You are here

Winter Wonderlands in the Middle East. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
Snow? In the Middle East? Yes, it does happen! Here are six places where you can find snow in the region this winter.
Ifrane
Ifrane is a resort town in Morocco’s Middle Atlas area and it’s the perfect place to get in a spot of skiing or just visit to enjoy the chilly weather and beautiful scenery.

Uludağ
A mountain in the Bursa province of Turkey, Uludağ is home to a ski resort, a national park and a variety of hotels.

Jerusalem
You can expect to see a blanket of snow coating Jerusalem around this time of year, most notably and most beautifully surrounding the Dome of the Rock Mosque and Al-Aqsa.

Tabuk
The Saudi city of Tabuk has seen more and more snow with every passing year — though most likely and alarmingly due to climate change. But Saudis are still enjoying a taste of real winter.

Amman
Jordan’s capital has also seen an increase in the amount of snow over the years. Though there may be more ice than snow in some places, children have nonetheless enjoyed playing in it, and nights can drop below freezing up to February.

Damascus
The snow is falling hard and fast in Damascus this year. Syria’s war-torn capital continues to be ravaged but, despite the hardship, some young people have been taking comfort and joy from playing in the snow.

 

Tabuk heritage in the spotlight at Janadriyah

Young children perform at the Tabuk pavilion in Janadriyah Festival. (SPA)
Updated 01 January 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
  • More than 300 people from across the region, as well as several local companies, have visited the Tabuk exhibition thus far
RIYADH: In perfect timing with the annual Janadriyah Festival, a heritage village showcasing the Tabuk region and its culture was inaugurated by King Salman last week.
The newly constructed area, which was supervised by Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan, contains comprehensive information on the region and its people, as well as folklore events and cultural music.
Arab News met with Mohammad Saeed, head of a Tabuk delegation, who expressed excitement at the inclusion of his hometown in this year’s festival edition.
“The village includes a makeshift coastal and agricultural desert space,” he said. “We have about 24 local handicraft specialists on set, which includes three makeshift houses. The first symbolizes the region’s desert environment and includes a desert museum, as well as an Arab-style living room called a ‘majlis.’ The second contains a selection of renowned local restaurants and paintings depicting the coastline, while the third represents traditional bedrooms.”
More than 300 people from across the region, as well as several local companies, have visited the Tabuk exhibition thus far. The village took three months to construct.
The Tabuk region is home to coastlines that span five regions, including the province of Taima, and castles that tell tales of the past.
“All the materials used in building the village and its houses were brought in from Tabuk,” said Saeed.

Hadaj Well
The festival has for the first time included a simulation of the historic well of Hadaj, the second most famous well after Zamzam in Makkah.
Hadaj is a landmark in the Tabuk region and is found at the center of Taima.
Almost 12 meters deep and 65 meters wide, it is one of the largest in the Arabian Peninsula and dates back to the 6th century BC.
The well is covered with polished stones and can accommodate about 100 camels at a time during the summer months. Water is transferred from the well through 31 stone-based channels.
The well’s distinct characteristics have been featured in famous poems over the years.

Handicrafts and regional heritage
A total of 45 people took part in producing handicraft art, including embroidery and carpentry, at the festival.
Abdul Aziz Hassan Halawani, a professional caulker, showcased his work at the village. Halawani oversees all the stages of the boat-building process, from determining their size to installing wooden slabs inside them.
Halwani has taken part in several local and international competitions and has won several awards, including one for his distinct craftsmanship.
A heritage dance group, meanwhile, showed visitors what Tabuk weddings were about.

