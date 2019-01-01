The Six: Where to find Winter Wonderland in the Middle East

Snow? In the Middle East? Yes, it does happen! Here are six places where you can find snow in the region this winter.

Ifrane

Ifrane is a resort town in Morocco’s Middle Atlas area and it’s the perfect place to get in a spot of skiing or just visit to enjoy the chilly weather and beautiful scenery.

Uludağ

A mountain in the Bursa province of Turkey, Uludağ is home to a ski resort, a national park and a variety of hotels.

Jerusalem

You can expect to see a blanket of snow coating Jerusalem around this time of year, most notably and most beautifully surrounding the Dome of the Rock Mosque and Al-Aqsa.

Tabuk

The Saudi city of Tabuk has seen more and more snow with every passing year — though most likely and alarmingly due to climate change. But Saudis are still enjoying a taste of real winter.

Amman

Jordan’s capital has also seen an increase in the amount of snow over the years. Though there may be more ice than snow in some places, children have nonetheless enjoyed playing in it, and nights can drop below freezing up to February.

Damascus

The snow is falling hard and fast in Damascus this year. Syria’s war-torn capital continues to be ravaged but, despite the hardship, some young people have been taking comfort and joy from playing in the snow.