﻿

Roger Federer full of praise for Serena Williams after first encounter at Hopman Cup

Serena Williams and Roger Federer take a selfie following their mixed doubles match on day four of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

PERTH: Roger Federer won the bragging rights over fellow tennis great Serena Williams as they faced each other on court for the first time on Tuesday, with Federer spearheading Switzerland’s 4-2, 4-3 (3) victory over the United States in a mixed doubles decider at the Hopman Cup.
“I was nervous returning (Williams’ serve). People talk about her serve so much and I see why it is such a wonderful serve because you just can’t read it,” Federer said. “It was great fun. You see how determined and focused she is, and I love that about her.”
Federer and playing partner Belinda Bencic overcame Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Fast4 format as Switzerland beat the US 2-1 in front of a 14,000 capacity crowd.
Federer and Williams shared a good-natured interview afterward and then engaged in a selfie.
“It was so fun. This is super cool that we get to do it at such a pinnacle point of our careers,” Williams said. “I was so excited, and literally it was the match of my career. Just playing someone so great, and someone you admire so much, and a match that actually means something.”
Federer and Williams, both 37, have won 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.
Defending champion Switzerland will qualify for Saturday’s final if it beats Greece on Thursday in Group B. The United States, which lost to Greece on Monday, can’t now advance.
The much-hyped contest quickly lived up to its billing with Federer almost running down Williams’ smash into the open court. Williams and Federer served strongly and were unable to return any of each other’s serves in the first set.
Federer’s sublime touch at the net proved decisive as he moved closer to a record third Hopman Cup title.
Williams grabbed at her right shoulder on several occasions late in the second set but played down any injury concern.
“It was such a quick turnaround, I didn’t have enough time to reload the cannon. It’s totally normal,” she said.
Earlier, Federer beat Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles before Williams’ 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bencic.
Williams started fast in the women’s singles against Bencic — with an early break to storm to a 3-0 lead — before an error-strewn performance ensued as Bencic recovered to win the opener.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion fought back in a tight second set and captured the pivotal break in the 10th game. A flustered Bencic slammed her racket on the court as the match leveled and she never seriously threatened in the decider.
Federer was made to work during a tough first set before overwhelming the 20-year-old Tiafoe and taking control by winning seven straight games.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion needed just 57 minutes to claim his fourth straight victory over the rising American player.
Switzerland swept Britain in its opener when Federer had a masterclass win over British player Cameron Norrie in his opening match. Federer has lost just seven games in his first two matches of the round-robin tournament.
Federer’s appearances at the past two Hopman Cups laid the groundwork for successful Australian Open campaigns.

Topics: tennis Roger Federer Serena Williams Hopman Cup

Proud Mauricio Pochettino demands consistency from Spurs, as Arsenal win and Everton slump again

Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Proud Mauricio Pochettino demands consistency from Spurs, as Arsenal win and Everton slump again

Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his players need to be consistent if they are to win the Premier League title after outclassing Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Goals by Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Korean star Son Heung-min inside the opening half hour saw Spurs beat the Welsh side 3-0, leapfrog Manchester City into second spot and go six points behind leaders Liverpool.

City host Liverpool on Thursday but Pochettino was keener to focus on what his team can do to deliver the London club's first league title since 1961.

"I don't want to see the table. Of course we are in a good position," he told Sky Sports.

"We need to be consistent. You must be consistent during the whole season."

Pochettino, who remains the bookmaker's favourite to get the full-time job at Manchester United, said the overall performance of his team had delighted him after Saturday's damaging 3-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I'm very pleased, the one thing I need to say is we suffered without rest between the games and therefore from the players it was magnificent," said the 46-year-old Argentinian.

"They deserve full credit. It was a very tough period for us."

Pochettino, who despite garnering credit for developing young players is yet to win a trophy in his managerial career, says he will be able to fill the large gap that will be left with Son leaving for Asian Cup duty.

"That is football, we knew it would happen," said Pochettino.

"He will go with his national team but we have players and football is about the squad and surely we will find the solution."

Eriksen said the victory had eased the pressure on Spurs in terms of the title race.

"We put pressure on everyone and took pressure off ourselves. It'll be back on for the next game," the Dane told Sky Sports.

"It felt like we were 18 points behind but we're not far off."

It appears Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have some company as they vie for the second straight season to be top scorer in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the Bundesliga's leading marksman in his last full season in German soccer — with 31 goals for Borussia Dortmund in the 2016-17 campaign — and he is proving just as prolific in England after reaching 14 this season by scoring Arsenal's fourth in a 4-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday.

The Gabon striker moved to Arsenal in January last year as Arsene Wenger's final signing and has been an unqualified success with 23 league goals in barely 11 months.

Jamie Vardy rescued a dire match with an eye-catching celebration as his goal secured Leicester City a 1-0 win away at Everton in their New Year’s day Premier League fixture on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old showed remarkable agility after scoring in the 58th minute for a result that sees The Foxes move into seventh, seven points adrift of Arsenal who occupy the Europa League fifth-placed spot.

Vardy has been rumored to have strained relations with Leicester manager Claude Puel and was taken off in the defeat by Cardiff last Saturday and said the acrobatic display had not been a spontaneous one.

“I have had it in my locker for a while,” he told Sky Sports.

“I saved it for a special occasion, what better one than New Years Day. New year, new me.”

Hopes that Portuguese manager Marco Silva would lead to a revival and a genuine challenge for European football have foundered of late with four defeats in their last five Premier League matches.

Silva, whose side are 10th, 11 points adrift of Arsenal, admitted their performance fell well short of what he or the fans desired.

“Disappointing result, poor performance to be honest,” he told Sky Sports.

“In this moment we have to be honest and look clear at the game.

Topics: football soccer Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal everton Leicester City Premier league

