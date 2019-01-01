MYNM welcomes new BMW 8 Series to Saudi Arabia

Flavors of Morocco at Rosewood Jeddah

Rosewood Jeddah’s annual food festival has returned for its fourth edition.

The “unforgettable culinary festival” taking place at Habsburg restaurant is offering guests an opportunity to explore the unique tastes of Morocco from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, every evening from 7 p.m. to midnight.

“The Moroccan Food Festival will offer Rosewood Jeddah visitors the traditional flavors and authentic ingredients of Morocco. The scene is set to take you on a journey of sights and aromas of Morocco while our guest chef immerses you in the gourmet culture and culinary heritage of its different regions,” the hotel said in a press release.

This year’s Moroccan Food Festival is more than just a food adventure, the hotel said, as Rosewood Jeddah will be highlighting different regional specialties.

“Tajine is particularly popular in Morocco and our chefs will ensure to present different kinds of tajine, including lamb tajine and baby artichokes, lamb tajine with prune and almond, and chicken tajine with lemon and olives, to our guests,” the hotel said.

Moroccan tajine dishes are slow-cooked savory stews, typically made with sliced meat, poultry or fish together with vegetables or fruit. The dish is named after the earthenware pot in which it is cooked.

The buffet comprises a wide range of popular and traditional Moroccan delicacies, including traditional vegetarian dishes with many choices of hot and cold mezze appetizers. On offer are Moroccan dishes such as kefta tajine eggs, Moroccan mixed grill and authentic Moroccan chicken pastilla. Mouth-watering desserts include ghoriba, faqqas with nuts, kaab ghzal and chebakia seffa.

“We impatiently await the winter school break to present our annual food festivals, as we demonstrate our expertise offering Jeddah’s residents and expatriates exclusive menus in collaboration with professional chefs. After the success of the last three food festivals, this year we are focusing on bringing the authentic and traditional tastes from the famous cities of Morocco, we want to show our guests the unique cooking techniques and practices that the country is known for,” said Mohamed Osman, director of sales and marketing, Rosewood Jeddah.

Guests can enjoy the Moroccan dinner buffet for SR190 ($50) + 5 percent VAT per person, inclusive of water, soft drink and Moroccan tea.

Rosewood Jeddah is situated on the Jeddah Corniche. It is within easy reach of key business, diplomatic, government and designer shopping districts. The hotel features individually designed and handcrafted rooms.

There are 101 guest rooms and 26 suites, a health and fitness center and an outdoor rooftop swimming pool.