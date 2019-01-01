KAPSARC, GCCIA to develop electricity market in GCC

You are here

The MoU was signed by Saad Alqarni, KAPSARC communications director, and Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, chief executive officer of GCCIA.
The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Cooperation Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), on the sidelines of the 8th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference to enhance collaborative, impactful research within the electric power sector and to develop the electricity market in the GCC. 

The collaboration will involve joint work on research and conferences related to developing the GCC electricity power market.

Along with focusing on developing policies and insights, the joint research collaboration will examine the key issues affecting electricity market integration within the GCC and MENA region, and propose solutions to help accelerate the electricity trade market.

The MoU was signed by Saad Alqarni, KAPSARC communications director, and Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, chief executive officer of GCCIA. Alqarni highlighted the importance of the partnership as it aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 and underlined KAPSARC’s strategic focus on increasing its partnerships with major players in the energy sector.

“KAPSARC’s research collaboration with the GCCIA will facilitate continued progress toward regional electricity market integration by providing decision-makers in the region with insights into both the challenges and the opportunities,” said Alqarni.

MYNM, the official importer of BMW Group in Saudi Arabia, has announced the arrival of the new BMW 8 Series.

“Presenting the redefinition of the sports car, the new BMW 8 Series Coupe combines powerful performance and high-end luxury effortlessly — delivering an exceptional drive experience,” the company said in a press release. MYNM welcomed the new car in its Tahlia showroom in Jeddah on Dec. 24.

“The new BMW 8 Series Coupe integrates lateral and longitudinal dynamic performance with poise, assurance and luxury over long distances. It also opens a further chapter in the brand’s successful sports car history and kicks off the premium manufacturer’s model initiative in the luxury segment,” the company said.

The vehicle features relaxed and luxurious interior ambience, longitudinally oriented lines and surfaces that direct the eye forward onto the road. 

The clearly structured arrangement of controls underscores the focus on the driver and the importance attached to delivering a sporty and dynamic driving experience. 

