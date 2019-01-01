KAPSARC, GCCIA to develop electricity market in GCC

The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Cooperation Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), on the sidelines of the 8th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference to enhance collaborative, impactful research within the electric power sector and to develop the electricity market in the GCC.

The collaboration will involve joint work on research and conferences related to developing the GCC electricity power market.

Along with focusing on developing policies and insights, the joint research collaboration will examine the key issues affecting electricity market integration within the GCC and MENA region, and propose solutions to help accelerate the electricity trade market.

The MoU was signed by Saad Alqarni, KAPSARC communications director, and Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, chief executive officer of GCCIA. Alqarni highlighted the importance of the partnership as it aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 and underlined KAPSARC’s strategic focus on increasing its partnerships with major players in the energy sector.

“KAPSARC’s research collaboration with the GCCIA will facilitate continued progress toward regional electricity market integration by providing decision-makers in the region with insights into both the challenges and the opportunities,” said Alqarni.