Four Seasons Riyadh appoints new F&B director

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh has announced the appointment of Alvaro Acebal as the new food and beverage director. 

“Alvaro will lead the dynamic food and beverage division at the hotel, with fresh ideas and inspiration, and plans to offer exciting new concepts while making sure that guests continue to receive the finest food and beverage experience while dining at the hotel,” the management said.

Acebal brings a great deal of professional and life experience from all corners of the globe. He has worked with global luxury brands such as Ritz Carlton, Beau Rivage, Cavalli Club, The Datai, InterContinental and Fairmont before joining the Four Seasons family. He has spent the past three years as executive assistant manager F&B for Fairmont Jakarta.

“Alvaro’s wealth of operational experience together with his drive for service excellence will see him become a key component to the hotel and in continuing to deliver the city’s finest variety of food and beverage,” said Tony Coveney, hotel manager of Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. 

In his new role, Acebal will be overseeing all kitchens, in-room dining, banquet events, in addition to the food and beverage operations for the three outlets that include Elements, The Grill and The Lobby Lounge. 

The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Cooperation Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), on the sidelines of the 8th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference to enhance collaborative, impactful research within the electric power sector and to develop the electricity market in the GCC. 

The collaboration will involve joint work on research and conferences related to developing the GCC electricity power market.

Along with focusing on developing policies and insights, the joint research collaboration will examine the key issues affecting electricity market integration within the GCC and MENA region, and propose solutions to help accelerate the electricity trade market.

The MoU was signed by Saad Alqarni, KAPSARC communications director, and Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, chief executive officer of GCCIA. Alqarni highlighted the importance of the partnership as it aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 and underlined KAPSARC’s strategic focus on increasing its partnerships with major players in the energy sector.

“KAPSARC’s research collaboration with the GCCIA will facilitate continued progress toward regional electricity market integration by providing decision-makers in the region with insights into both the challenges and the opportunities,” said Alqarni.

