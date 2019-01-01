Four Seasons Riyadh appoints new F&B director

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh has announced the appointment of Alvaro Acebal as the new food and beverage director.

“Alvaro will lead the dynamic food and beverage division at the hotel, with fresh ideas and inspiration, and plans to offer exciting new concepts while making sure that guests continue to receive the finest food and beverage experience while dining at the hotel,” the management said.

Acebal brings a great deal of professional and life experience from all corners of the globe. He has worked with global luxury brands such as Ritz Carlton, Beau Rivage, Cavalli Club, The Datai, InterContinental and Fairmont before joining the Four Seasons family. He has spent the past three years as executive assistant manager F&B for Fairmont Jakarta.

“Alvaro’s wealth of operational experience together with his drive for service excellence will see him become a key component to the hotel and in continuing to deliver the city’s finest variety of food and beverage,” said Tony Coveney, hotel manager of Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

In his new role, Acebal will be overseeing all kitchens, in-room dining, banquet events, in addition to the food and beverage operations for the three outlets that include Elements, The Grill and The Lobby Lounge.