You are here

  • Home
  • Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang compete for African player award
﻿

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang compete for African player award

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for the African player of the year along with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang compete for African player award

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are the three finalists for the African player of the year award in a repeat of last year’s shortlist.
The winner will be announced on Jan. 8 in Dakar, Senegal.
The Confederation of African Football announced the finalists on Tuesday from an original list of 34 players.
Egyptian international Salah is the current holder of the award after his goals played a large part in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final in 2018. Mane of Senegal finished ahead last time of Gabon’s Aubameyang, who was then with Borussia Dortmund.
This is the fifth straight nomination for Aubameyang, who won in 2015.
After a slow start to the season following the World Cup, Salah is hitting top form for Liverpool. He scored the winner against Napoli in December to send Liverpool through to the last 16 of the Champions League at the Italian club’s expense.
Salah has also found his scoring touch again in the Premier League, where he is challenging Aubameyang and Tottenham’s Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts.
Aubameyang scored his 14th goal of the season Tuesday in Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Fulham, putting him one clear of Salah ahead of Liverpool’s match at Manchester City on Thursday.
Mane, who was third in 2016, is looking to becoming the first Senegalese winner of the trophy since forward El Hadji Diouf took the 2002 award.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Arsenal Mohamed Salah Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sadio Mane

Related

0
Sport
Jurgen Klopp calls on Mohamed Salah to fire Liverpool into Champions League second round against Napoli
0
Sport
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah as Liverpool run riot at Bournemouth

Roger Federer full of praise for Serena Williams after first encounter at Hopman Cup

Updated 01 January 2019
0

Roger Federer full of praise for Serena Williams after first encounter at Hopman Cup

Updated 01 January 2019
0
PERTH: Roger Federer won the bragging rights over fellow tennis great Serena Williams as they faced each other on court for the first time on Tuesday, with Federer spearheading Switzerland’s 4-2, 4-3 (3) victory over the United States in a mixed doubles decider at the Hopman Cup.
“I was nervous returning (Williams’ serve). People talk about her serve so much and I see why it is such a wonderful serve because you just can’t read it,” Federer said. “It was great fun. You see how determined and focused she is, and I love that about her.”
Federer and playing partner Belinda Bencic overcame Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Fast4 format as Switzerland beat the US 2-1 in front of a 14,000 capacity crowd.
Federer and Williams shared a good-natured interview afterward and then engaged in a selfie.
“It was so fun. This is super cool that we get to do it at such a pinnacle point of our careers,” Williams said. “I was so excited, and literally it was the match of my career. Just playing someone so great, and someone you admire so much, and a match that actually means something.”
Federer and Williams, both 37, have won 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.
Defending champion Switzerland will qualify for Saturday’s final if it beats Greece on Thursday in Group B. The United States, which lost to Greece on Monday, can’t now advance.
The much-hyped contest quickly lived up to its billing with Federer almost running down Williams’ smash into the open court. Williams and Federer served strongly and were unable to return any of each other’s serves in the first set.
Federer’s sublime touch at the net proved decisive as he moved closer to a record third Hopman Cup title.
Williams grabbed at her right shoulder on several occasions late in the second set but played down any injury concern.
“It was such a quick turnaround, I didn’t have enough time to reload the cannon. It’s totally normal,” she said.
Earlier, Federer beat Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles before Williams’ 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bencic.
Williams started fast in the women’s singles against Bencic — with an early break to storm to a 3-0 lead — before an error-strewn performance ensued as Bencic recovered to win the opener.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion fought back in a tight second set and captured the pivotal break in the 10th game. A flustered Bencic slammed her racket on the court as the match leveled and she never seriously threatened in the decider.
Federer was made to work during a tough first set before overwhelming the 20-year-old Tiafoe and taking control by winning seven straight games.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion needed just 57 minutes to claim his fourth straight victory over the rising American player.
Switzerland swept Britain in its opener when Federer had a masterclass win over British player Cameron Norrie in his opening match. Federer has lost just seven games in his first two matches of the round-robin tournament.
Federer’s appearances at the past two Hopman Cups laid the groundwork for successful Australian Open campaigns.

Latest updates

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang compete for African player award
0
Emirates Skywards partners with Dubai Mall for DSF
0
Four Seasons Riyadh appoints new F&B director
0
KAPSARC, GCCIA to develop electricity market in GCC
0
MYNM welcomes new BMW 8 Series to Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.