Japanese restaurant OKKU opens in Riyadh

Guests will experience delicate modern Japanese cuisine at OKKU Riyadh.
Riyadh Vision for Trading (RVT) has announced that its luxury Japanese restaurant OKKU Riyadh has opened.

The restaurant, which opened doors on Dec. 16, is located on Tahlia Street, Al-Olaya, Riyadh.

“Following strict Saudi health regulations, OKKU brings the finest world-class Japanese cuisine to Riyadh. RVT officials believe OKKU is set to further enhance what is already one of the Kingdom’s most prestigious and iconic destinations,” the company said in a press release.

OKKU Operations Manager Rowen Elmes said the restaurant is designed in a way that “seamlessly integrates into its luxurious surroundings. OKKU has so many beautiful unique spaces, each with their own energy and characteristics, which make OKKU unique to Saudi Arabia. This venue would comfortably stand out in some of the world’s most iconic cities.”

OKKU’s ground floor hosts a modern but elegant main dining area. The venue is punctuated with large-scale art pieces, life-size Japanese samurai statues and a one-of-a-kind 10-meter high hand-painted Japanese bell, which towers over the diners in the main room. 

The first floor offers a more intimate dining experience with five private/semi-private spaces, a comfortable lounge area where guests can melt into the plush seating and enjoy a late afternoon occasion. The first floor also boasts an open pastry kitchen where patrons can watch OKKU’s Michelin star-trained chefs at work. 

Guests will experience delicate modern Japanese cuisine at OKKU Riyadh, a culmination of nearly 40 years of combined experience from its two senior chefs. South Korean-born Head Chef C.K. Ryan Lim has spent more than 18 years honing his culinary craft in some of Europe and America’s most famous Japanese dining destinations. 

Lim’s partner in OKKU Riyadh’s kitchen is internationally acclaimed sushi Chef Parkpoom Otto Teeranggoon. He brings his 20 years’ experience in crafting sushi creations for lovers of Japanese cuisine in Saudi Arabia.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, is giving its members five reasons to shop at the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in partnership with The Dubai Mall.

1. Earn Skywards miles for spends at The Dubai Mall: Emirates Skywards members can earn Skywards miles at the rate of up to one Skywards Mile per $1 spent for all purchases over 100 dirhams ($27) at The Dubai Mall. Members have to download The Dubai Mall app, register for the Emaar Malls Rewards Programme, link their Emirates Skywards account to the app and then scan their purchase receipts for the miles to be credited to their account. 

With over 1,300 retail stores including 200 dining options and a host of leisure attractions, Emirates Skywards members can use their shopping spends at The Dubai Mall to earn Skywards miles.

2. Members could be the lucky weekly winner of 100,000 Skywards miles: Emirates Skywards will be organizing a lucky draw every week during the six weeks of DSF where one winner will be drawn at random earning 100,000 Skywards miles. Emirates Skywards members who have scanned receipts in The Dubai Mall app for cumulative purchases of 300 dirhams or more per day will be automatically entered into the week’s draw. The more members shop at The Dubai Mall, the stronger their chances of winning. 

3. Earn more miles through the Emirates Skywards cobranded cards: Using an Emirates Skywards co-branded card when shopping at The Dubai Mall this DSF will allow members to gain even more miles for a single purchase. Emirates Skywards members can check the current list of financial cobrand card partners and terms and conditions using this link.

4. Get closer to your next holiday: Emirates Skywards members can redeem the Skywards miles they have earned for flight rewards on Emirates, flydubai and other global airline partners. Whether shopping for groceries or an outfit for a special evening at The Dubai Mall, Emirates Skywards members can use the miles they have accumulated to purchase flight tickets for their next holiday. 

5. Shopping spends for more shopping: Members of Emirates Skywards can also redeem their Skywards miles at hundreds of partners across the world including hotel stays, shopping and dining outlets, and “money-can’t-buy” access to a range of sporting and cultural events across the globe.

