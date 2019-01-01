Japanese restaurant OKKU opens in Riyadh

Riyadh Vision for Trading (RVT) has announced that its luxury Japanese restaurant OKKU Riyadh has opened.

The restaurant, which opened doors on Dec. 16, is located on Tahlia Street, Al-Olaya, Riyadh.

“Following strict Saudi health regulations, OKKU brings the finest world-class Japanese cuisine to Riyadh. RVT officials believe OKKU is set to further enhance what is already one of the Kingdom’s most prestigious and iconic destinations,” the company said in a press release.

OKKU Operations Manager Rowen Elmes said the restaurant is designed in a way that “seamlessly integrates into its luxurious surroundings. OKKU has so many beautiful unique spaces, each with their own energy and characteristics, which make OKKU unique to Saudi Arabia. This venue would comfortably stand out in some of the world’s most iconic cities.”

OKKU’s ground floor hosts a modern but elegant main dining area. The venue is punctuated with large-scale art pieces, life-size Japanese samurai statues and a one-of-a-kind 10-meter high hand-painted Japanese bell, which towers over the diners in the main room.

The first floor offers a more intimate dining experience with five private/semi-private spaces, a comfortable lounge area where guests can melt into the plush seating and enjoy a late afternoon occasion. The first floor also boasts an open pastry kitchen where patrons can watch OKKU’s Michelin star-trained chefs at work.

Guests will experience delicate modern Japanese cuisine at OKKU Riyadh, a culmination of nearly 40 years of combined experience from its two senior chefs. South Korean-born Head Chef C.K. Ryan Lim has spent more than 18 years honing his culinary craft in some of Europe and America’s most famous Japanese dining destinations.

Lim’s partner in OKKU Riyadh’s kitchen is internationally acclaimed sushi Chef Parkpoom Otto Teeranggoon. He brings his 20 years’ experience in crafting sushi creations for lovers of Japanese cuisine in Saudi Arabia.