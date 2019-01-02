Forum to discuss peace, tolerance among nations in Riyadh

JEDDAH: The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) will host a forum on peace and tolerance, which will take place over two days at its headquarters in Riyadh.
Several events will be held to shed light on Saudi heritage and the culture of coexistence it has fostered for decades.
Fahad Al-Sultan, executive director of Salam (peace) for Cultural Communication project, said that the project aims at reviving common concepts of co-existence and building bridges of communication between Saudi and international society, adding that they have liaised with several institutions to tackle prevalent negative stereotypes about the Kingdom in the international media.
He added the forum will highlight the progress, achievements and the great efforts the Kingdom has made for the benefit of mankind and world peace, according to SPA.
The forum will be venue for a number of side events to reveal the depth of human and cultural heritage of the Saudi society and its noble values of coexistence with others, amid displays of young people from around the world.
