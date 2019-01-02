You are here

Armed men kill 37 civilians in part of Mali hit by ethnic violence

BAMAKO: Thirty-seven civilians were killed when armed men believed to be traditional Dogon hunters attacked a village of Fulani herders in central Mali Tuesday in the latest clash between the warring communities, the government said.
The attack on Koulogon village near Bankass in the Mopti region was carried out by “armed men dressed like traditional dozo hunters” allied to the Dogon ethnic group, said an official statement.
“In addition to the 37 recorded deaths, all civilians, the casualty toll includes several wounded and many burned homes,” it added.
Earlier, a security source and a man who said he had witnessed the attack also blamed the Dogon, and put the number of dead at 33.
Allaye Yattara, a Fulani, told AFP: “Our village chief Moussa Diallo was killed in the attack along with old women, (and) a girl, all members of his family.”
France helped Malian forces stave off a terrorist insurgency that took control of large parts of the troubled north in 2012, but since the death in November of Fulani terrorist figure Amadou Koufa, inter-group conflict has increased.
The violence is fueled by accusations of Fulani grazing cattle on Dogon land and disputes over access to land and water.
The UN recorded more than 500 civilian deaths in the area in 2018.
In June, 24 members of the Fulani community were killed in an attack a UN probe blamed on the Dogon.

BEIJING: Taiwan independence would lead to “disaster,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, pledging efforts for peaceful “reunification” with the self-ruled island but warning China would not renounce the use of force.
Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the 40th anniversary of a key Taiwan policy statement, Xi said reunification must come under a one-China principle that accepts Taiwan as part of China, anathema to supporters of Taiwan independence.
All people in Taiwan must “clearly recognize that Taiwan independence would only bring profound disaster to Taiwan,” Xi said.
“We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities,” he said.
“We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means,” he said, adding that the issue is China’s internal affair and that it would permit “no external interference.”
Chinese Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in December of 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists.
While today the two sides have close business, cultural and personal links, proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
 

