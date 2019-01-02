You are here

  • Home
  • Tens of thousands protest in India over flashpoint temple
﻿

Tens of thousands protest in India over flashpoint temple

1 / 2
Women raise their hands to take a pledge to fight gender discrimination as they form part of a hundreds kilometer long "women's wall" in Thiruvananthapuram, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP)
2 / 2
Indian women stand in a line to take part in a "women's wall" protest in Kochi in southern Kerala state on January 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2019
AFP
0

Tens of thousands protest in India over flashpoint temple

  • Many Hindu groups and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) oppose the ruling
  • The Supreme Court is to hear challenges to its landmark ruling from January 22, 2019
Updated 02 January 2019
AFP
0

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Tens of thousands of women formed a human chain across a southern Indian state on Tuesday, in support of a court order overturning a partial ban on women entering one of Hinduism’s holiest temples, witnesses said.
The ‘Women’s Wall’ rally was backed by the communist government in Kerala state where the court order on Sabarimala temple has triggered weeks of protests by opponents and supporters of the ban.
Media reports and supporters of the initiative claimed hundreds of thousands of women formed a human chain across the 620-kilometer (380-mile) length of the state.
Government employees took part in the demonstration, while schools were given a half day and university exams delayed so that students could join the protest, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
A government statement issued before the event predicted five million women would participate in the protest.
Kerala has become the venue of an angry showdown between Hindu traditionalists and supporters of September’s Supreme Court ruling which ended a longstanding ban on women aged between 10 and 50 years.
Several women have since tried to reach the hilltop shrine but been forced back by opposing activists. Police have clashed with devotees supporting the ban and have arrested more than 2,000 people.
Hundreds of thousands of Hindus — men, young girls and elderly women — trek to the temple for an annual festival that usually falls around the end of the year.
The Supreme Court is to hear challenges to its landmark ruling from January 22.
Many Hindu groups and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) oppose the ruling. They argue that the court has ignored their beliefs that the deity Ayyappa was celibate.

Topics: Shabarimala temple India Kerala

Related

0
World
Protesters block women going to flashpoint India temple

China will not ‘give up use of military force’ over Taiwan: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press statement with Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (unseen) at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on November 20, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
0

China will not ‘give up use of military force’ over Taiwan: Xi

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping: Taiwan independence would be disaster, calls for peaceful “reunification“
Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Taiwan independence would lead to “disaster,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, pledging efforts for peaceful “reunification” with the self-ruled island but warning China would not renounce the use of force.
Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the 40th anniversary of a key Taiwan policy statement, Xi said reunification must come under a one-China principle that accepts Taiwan as part of China, anathema to supporters of Taiwan independence.
All people in Taiwan must “clearly recognize that Taiwan independence would only bring profound disaster to Taiwan,” Xi said.
“We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities,” he said.
“We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means,” he said, adding that the issue is China’s internal affair and that it would permit “no external interference.”
Chinese Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in December of 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists.
While today the two sides have close business, cultural and personal links, proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
 

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

0
World
President Tsai Ing-wen: Taiwanese want to maintain self-rule
0
Travel
Taiwan rebuffs China tourist snub with record 2018 arrivals

Latest updates

China will not ‘give up use of military force’ over Taiwan: Xi
0
Somalia orders top UN official to leave
0
Disasters rock Indonesia’s ‘10 New Balis’ tourism push
0
Two women enter flashpoint India temple
0
Bricked in by poverty, Cambodia’s farmers fight debt bondage
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.