Haftar forces free 19 from Daesh captivity following clashes

A member of the Libyan military police looks through binoculars as they fight alongside troops loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a retired general and former chief of staff for Moamer Kadhafi, in clashes with Daesh in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 02 January 2019
AP
  • Daesh has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
Updated 02 January 2019
AP
BENGHAZI: The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) says its forces have freed nearly 20 people who were kidnapped by Daesh militants during attacks in central Libya.
Spokesman Ahmed Al-Mesmari said on Tuesday that clashes erupted late Monday between LNA forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, and Daesh militants in Ghadwua village, 70 kilometers from the southern city of Sabha.
A military official said at least 21 people were kidnapped from the towns of Al-Fuqaha and Tazerbu last month; two of them managed to flee and reported the locations of the others. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.
He said Daesh militants were holding the remaining 19 people in containers on farmland and that clashes killed a soldier.
Daesh has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The group took control of the coastal city of Sirte in 2015 but lost it late in 2016 to local forces backed by US airstrikes.

Security measures
Interior Minister in the Libyan Government of National Accord Fathi Bashaagha acknowledged on Sunday financial corruption in his ministry in Tripoli, while also calling for merging the militias that have been in the capital with the security forces, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
The Interior Ministry, he said, is the “backbone of the state, which is why we would bring together all the armed groups under the ministry’s wing given the circumstances the country is enduring.”
The minister also said that he was preparing a plan to impose security in Tripoli and its suburbs and which he hopes to apply for the first half of 2019.

Lebanon’s Aoun, Hariri, ‘determined’ to form government

Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
Lebanon's Aoun, Hariri, 'determined' to form government

  • Lebanon has been without a government since an election almost eight months ago
  • A breakthrough to create a national unity government in line with Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system seemed close last month
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri are “determined to form a government,” state news agency NNA quoted Hariri as saying after they met on Tuesday evening.
Lebanon has been without a government since an election almost eight months ago, as its rival parties have jostled over the allocation of cabinet positions, further unsettling the country’s fragile economy.
Only one difficulty remains in the process and Hariri and Aoun are working to solve it, Hariri added.
A breakthrough to create a national unity government in line with Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system seemed close last month, but did not work out and the impasse resumed. However, Hariri said on Sunday he still believed the government would form early in the new year.
Lebanon has the world’s third-highest level of debt to GDP and Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Sunday it faces an economic crisis that he warned could turn into a financial one.
Hariri has pledged to carry out economic reforms that could unlock billions of dollars of international investment in Lebanese power, transport and data infrastructure, aimed at boosting the economy after years of weak growth.
The International Monetary Fund has stressed the importance of Lebanon putting its debt on a sustainable footing, while bond yields and the cost of insuring against Lebanese sovereign debt have shown signs of stress in recent months.

