You are here

  • Home
  • Israel opposition in dramatic split ahead of election
﻿

Israel opposition in dramatic split ahead of election

1 / 2
Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni of the Zionist Union addresses attendees at the "Haaretz Q: with New Israel Fund" event at The Roosevelt Hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City, December 13, 2015. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
Avi Gabbay, Chairman of the Israeli Labor Party, attends a memorial service for the late Israeli writer Amos Oz in the Israeli coastal Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv on December 31, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2019
AFP
0

Israel opposition in dramatic split ahead of election

  • Livni approached the podium immediately afterward and said tersely she would take time to reflect on Gabbay’s announcement before responding
Updated 02 January 2019
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israel’s center-left opposition dramatically split on Tuesday ahead of an April 9 election, with leader Avi Gabbay announcing he would no longer partner with veteran politician Tzipi Livni as she sat stone-faced next to him.
The announcement means the end of their Zionist Union alliance, which secured the second most seats in the last general election in 2015, but has since tumbled far in opinion polls.
The Zionist Union included Gabbay’s Labor party and Livni’s Hatnuah.
It won 24 out of 120 seats in 2015, behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, which won 30.
Since Gabbay took over as head of Labor in 2017, his partnership with Livni had been uneasy and it was unclear if the alliance would continue for the election.
He inherited the partnership from the previous Labor leader, Isaac Herzog.
“I still believe in partnership, in connections, in uniting a large camp committed to change, but successful connections necessitate friendship, upholding agreements and commitment to a course,” Gabbay told a meeting of Zionist Union Parliament members. “That did not happen in this partnership,” he said, adding that he believed voters agreed.
Livni approached the podium immediately afterward and said tersely she would take time to reflect on Gabbay’s announcement before responding.
At a separate press conference later, Livni admitted Gabbay’s announcement had taken her by surprise, rejected insinuations she lacked loyalty and said the split was ultimately for the best.
Recalling the original union with Herzog, Livni called it “a true partnership” between leaders who shared a vision.
“Gabbay was right about one thing today — it was never a real partnership between us, because he never wanted a partnership,” she said. “The way he ended it today is proof.”
Livni stressed she was not dwelling on the past and would remain focused on ousting Netanyahu in the upcoming vote.
“What is more important than dismantling the Zionist Union is fighting for Zionism,” she said.
Gabbay’s decision is the latest realignment ahead of the election and more are expected.
On Saturday, two right-wing ministers, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, announced they were splitting from their Jewish Home party to form a new grouping that they hope will attract a mixture of secular and religious voters.
A popular former armed forces chief of staff, Benny Gantz, has also signaled his intention to run by forming a new centrist party.
Polls show Netanyahu is likely to remain prime minister after the elections despite corruption allegations against him.
The attorney general is expected to announce his decision on whether to charge Netanyahu in the coming months. The premier would not be required to step down if indicted.
Netanyahu currently leads what is seen as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history and says he would like to have a similar coalition after elections.
“I won’t intervene in how the left divides its votes,” he said in a statement after Gabbay’s announcement.
“What’s important to me is that the right forms the next government too, and continues to lead Israel.”

Topics: Israel Jerusalem

Related

0
World
Pompeo says cooperation with Israel over Syria and Iran to continue
0
World
US and Israel exit UN cultural agency, claiming bias

Haftar forces free 19 from Daesh captivity following clashes

A member of the Libyan military police looks through binoculars as they fight alongside troops loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a retired general and former chief of staff for Moamer Kadhafi, in clashes with Daesh in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 02 January 2019
AP
0

Haftar forces free 19 from Daesh captivity following clashes

  • Daesh has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
Updated 02 January 2019
AP
0

BENGHAZI: The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) says its forces have freed nearly 20 people who were kidnapped by Daesh militants during attacks in central Libya.
Spokesman Ahmed Al-Mesmari said on Tuesday that clashes erupted late Monday between LNA forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, and Daesh militants in Ghadwua village, 70 kilometers from the southern city of Sabha.
A military official said at least 21 people were kidnapped from the towns of Al-Fuqaha and Tazerbu last month; two of them managed to flee and reported the locations of the others. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.
He said Daesh militants were holding the remaining 19 people in containers on farmland and that clashes killed a soldier.
Daesh has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The group took control of the coastal city of Sirte in 2015 but lost it late in 2016 to local forces backed by US airstrikes.

Security measures
Interior Minister in the Libyan Government of National Accord Fathi Bashaagha acknowledged on Sunday financial corruption in his ministry in Tripoli, while also calling for merging the militias that have been in the capital with the security forces, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
The Interior Ministry, he said, is the “backbone of the state, which is why we would bring together all the armed groups under the ministry’s wing given the circumstances the country is enduring.”
The minister also said that he was preparing a plan to impose security in Tripoli and its suburbs and which he hopes to apply for the first half of 2019.

Topics: Libya Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Boat carrying over 300 migrants rescued off Libya reaches Spain
0
Middle-East
Libya’s chaos continues to feed extremist threat

Latest updates

China will not ‘give up use of military force’ over Taiwan: Xi
0
Long history of nuns abused by priests revealed in India
0
Bangladesh arrests journalist over election reporting
0
Somalia orders top UN official to leave
0
Disasters rock Indonesia’s ‘10 New Balis’ tourism push
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.