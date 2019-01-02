You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Walter Kaufmann
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Walter Kaufmann

Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Walter Kaufmann

Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
0

Author: Stanley Corngold

Walter Kaufmann (1921–1980) was a charismatic philosopher, critic, translator, and poet who fled Nazi Germany at the age of 18, emigrating alone to the US. He was astonishingly prolific until his untimely death at age 59, writing some dozen major books, all marked by breathtaking erudition and a provocative essayistic style, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. He single-handedly rehabilitated Nietzsche’s reputation after World War II and was enormously influential in introducing postwar American readers to existentialism. Until now, no book has examined his intellectual legacy. Stanley Corngold provides the first in-depth study of Kaufmann’s thought, covering all his major works. He shows how Kaufmann speaks to many issues that concern us today, such as the good of philosophy, the effects of religion, the persistence of tragedy, and the crisis of the humanities in an age of technology. Few scholars in modern times can match Kaufmann’s range of interests.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Killers of the Flower Moon
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The British in India - A Social History of the Raj

What We Are Reading Today: Killers of the Flower Moon

Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Killers of the Flower Moon

Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

Author: David Grann

David Grann is the author of the best-selling 2017 book, Killers of the Flower Moon.
The book is a meticulously researched account of an appalling widespread conspiracy against the Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma.
The book chronicles the shocking true story of the murders of dozens of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s — at the time the wealthiest people per capita in the world because of the oil riches they discovered beneath their rocky Oklahoma reservation.
The author centers the story on an Osage family that died, in ones and twos, of causes ranging from the odd and ambiguous to the obviously violent. 
Time magazine listed Killers of the Flower Moon as one of its top 10 nonfiction books of 2017.
“Killers of the Flower Moon is an irresistible combination: part history, part true crime, and part journalistic memoir, it sheds a bright light on a dark corner of our nation’s history, one that has been mostly forgotten with time,” stated a recent review published in goodreads.com

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The British in India - A Social History of the Raj
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Village Atheists

Latest updates

China will not ‘give up use of military force’ over Taiwan: Xi
0
Long history of nuns abused by priests revealed in India
0
Bangladesh arrests journalist over election reporting
0
Somalia orders top UN official to leave
0
Disasters rock Indonesia’s ‘10 New Balis’ tourism push
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.