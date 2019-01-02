What We Are Reading Today: Walter Kaufmann

What We Are Reading Today: Killers of the Flower Moon

Author: David Grann



David Grann is the author of the best-selling 2017 book, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The book is a meticulously researched account of an appalling widespread conspiracy against the Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma.

The book chronicles the shocking true story of the murders of dozens of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s — at the time the wealthiest people per capita in the world because of the oil riches they discovered beneath their rocky Oklahoma reservation.

The author centers the story on an Osage family that died, in ones and twos, of causes ranging from the odd and ambiguous to the obviously violent.

Time magazine listed Killers of the Flower Moon as one of its top 10 nonfiction books of 2017.

“Killers of the Flower Moon is an irresistible combination: part history, part true crime, and part journalistic memoir, it sheds a bright light on a dark corner of our nation’s history, one that has been mostly forgotten with time,” stated a recent review published in goodreads.com