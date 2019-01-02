Bangladesh arrests journalist over election reporting

Saudi court condemns Abdulrahman Al-Zuhayyan for defaming Arab News

RIYADH: The Eighth Circuit Court of Riyadh Criminal Court has condemned and fined Saudi writer Abdulrahman Al-Zuhayyan for denigrating and defaming the Riyadh-based newspaper Arab News via his Twitter account.



He was also found guilty of violating the electronic crimes regulations in force in the Kingdom. The court, composed of three judges, rendered a first instance judgment in which it condemned Al-Zuhayyan for the crimes attributed to him — namely offending and slandering Arab News newspaper. The court also fined him. The sentence can be appealed within one month from the date of receipt of the judgment's copy.

Abdulrahman Al-Zuhayyan

In a series of tweets last year, Al-Zuhayyan leveled several false and unsubstantiated allegations against Arab News. He falsely claimed that he was fired when he was never employed by the paper. He also tweeted offensive comments against particular nationalities that work at the newspaper and doubted their integrity and loyalty.



“We at Arab News are proud of the diversity that exists within our newsroom and are equally thankful to both local and expat staff members for their hard work, passion and loyalty. We had zero doubt in the fairness of the Saudi legal system and we regard this win as an important message that we will not hesitate to go down the legal route when it comes to protecting the reputation of our brand or journalists,” a spokesperson for the newspaper said.