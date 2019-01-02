Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

Dubai: If you are planning a night in, here are some options of what to watch.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter

Where: Netflix

The remarkable “Bandersnatch” lets viewers make decisions for its main character, software designer Stefan Butler. Aside from the technological wizadry, the show’s 1980s period details are breathtaking, while the storyline is as compelling as the anthology series’ best.

Red Sparrow

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton

Where: OSN Movies, Jan. 7, 23:45

Lawrence plays a ballerina-turned-Russian intelligence officer who is sent to make contact with a CIA officer and try to uncover the identity of a mole within Russia’s secret service through any means necessary, including sexpionage.

Pinky Malinky

Starring: Lucas Grabeel, Diamond White, Nathan Kress

Where: Netflix

This animated mockumentary — Netflix’s first collab with Nickelodeon — tells the story of middle-school student, and hot dog, Pinky Malinky. He and his friends spend much of their time shooting films and creating music to upload online.

Molly’s Game

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba

Where: OSN Movies, Jan. 10, 22:00

Biographical crime drama directed by Aaron Sorkin. Molly Bloom is a former world-class skier whose career ended following a severe injury in an Olympic qualifier. She then becomes involved in the world of underground poker.

Tidying Up

Starring: Marie Kondo

Where: Netflix

According to Netflix, the Japanese “organizing consultant,” will be helping “tackle the clutter holding people back to spark joy...” For most viewers, though, she’ll be making you feel a lot better about your own mess.