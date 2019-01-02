You are here

  • Home
  • Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
﻿

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

Here is what to watch this week. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
0

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai: If you are planning a night in, here are some options of what to watch.
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter
Where: Netflix
The remarkable “Bandersnatch” lets viewers make decisions for its main character, software designer Stefan Butler. Aside from the technological wizadry, the show’s 1980s period details are breathtaking, while the storyline is as compelling as the anthology series’ best.

Red Sparrow
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton
Where: OSN Movies, Jan. 7, 23:45
Lawrence plays a ballerina-turned-Russian intelligence officer who is sent to make contact with a CIA officer and try to uncover the identity of a mole within Russia’s secret service through any means necessary, including sexpionage.

Pinky Malinky
Starring: Lucas Grabeel, Diamond White, Nathan Kress
Where: Netflix
This animated mockumentary — Netflix’s first collab with Nickelodeon — tells the story of middle-school student, and hot dog, Pinky Malinky. He and his friends spend much of their time shooting films and creating music to upload online.

Molly’s Game
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba
Where: OSN Movies, Jan. 10, 22:00
Biographical crime drama directed by Aaron Sorkin. Molly Bloom is a former world-class skier whose career ended following a severe injury in an Olympic qualifier. She then becomes involved in the world of underground poker.

Tidying Up
Starring: Marie Kondo
Where: Netflix
According to Netflix, the Japanese “organizing consultant,” will be helping “tackle the clutter holding people back to spark joy...” For most viewers, though, she’ll be making you feel a lot better about your own mess.

 

Topics: Movies shows Netflix

Related

0
Art & Culture
Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
0
Art & Culture
Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

The Six: Art at Jameel Arts Center

Jameel Arts Center in Dubai. (Supplied)
Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Art at Jameel Arts Center

Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The newly opened Jameel Arts Center in Dubai is proving to be another worthwhile cultural treat for art aficionados in the region. Here are some must-see displays that are ongoing.

Crude
Seventeen contemporary artists join forces to explore the important role of oil in the Middle East’s social, cultural and economic transformation over the years.

Chiharu Shiota
In this solo exhibition, the Japanese artist uses intricate yarn technique to create immersive structures that deal with ideas of displacement, time and the entanglements of life.

Lala Rukh
A prominent feminist icon from Pakistan, Rukh has influenced generations of artists in her home country and beyond. This exhibition features various multimedia pieces spanning 22 years.

Maha Malluh
Discarded materials are repurposed into large-scale installations in this exhibition by Malluh, whose works manifest Saudi Arabia’s vernacular and visual culture.

Mounira Al-Solh
Textile and video pieces are featured in this solo exhibition that explores a political theme, influenced by this artist’s Lebanese and European origins.

Shaikha Al-Mazrou
A sculpture lecturer at the University of Sharjah, Al-Mazrou puts together a light-filled, segmented greenhouse in this garden exhibition that explores dichotomous concepts.

 

Topics: art UAE Middle East

Related

0
Travel
The Six: Where to find Winter Wonderland in the Middle East
0
Media
The Six: The UAE’s most Googled people in 2018

Latest updates

UK’s Hunt says confident May will seal deal for Brexit
0
Thunder and dust storm weather warning for Makkah
0
Michael Schumacher in ‘the best of hands’, reveals Formula One legend’s family
0
Saudi Arabia announces giant Riyadh entertainment complex
0
Duanne Olivier to keep place for South Africa clash against Pakistan, says Faf du Plessis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.