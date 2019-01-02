The Six: Art at Jameel Arts Center

DUBAI: The newly opened Jameel Arts Center in Dubai is proving to be another worthwhile cultural treat for art aficionados in the region. Here are some must-see displays that are ongoing.



Crude

Seventeen contemporary artists join forces to explore the important role of oil in the Middle East’s social, cultural and economic transformation over the years.

Chiharu Shiota

In this solo exhibition, the Japanese artist uses intricate yarn technique to create immersive structures that deal with ideas of displacement, time and the entanglements of life.

Lala Rukh

A prominent feminist icon from Pakistan, Rukh has influenced generations of artists in her home country and beyond. This exhibition features various multimedia pieces spanning 22 years.

Maha Malluh

Discarded materials are repurposed into large-scale installations in this exhibition by Malluh, whose works manifest Saudi Arabia’s vernacular and visual culture.

Mounira Al-Solh

Textile and video pieces are featured in this solo exhibition that explores a political theme, influenced by this artist’s Lebanese and European origins.

Shaikha Al-Mazrou

A sculpture lecturer at the University of Sharjah, Al-Mazrou puts together a light-filled, segmented greenhouse in this garden exhibition that explores dichotomous concepts.