Emirates makes ‘flying better’ in 2018

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors marks 20 years in China

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors in China celebrated its 20th anniversary of operations in the country at a special ceremony held in Chengdu recently. Since establishing a presence in 1998, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has expanded from a single Toyota-authorized service station to a network of eight full-service branches for Toyota and Lexus brands, with cumulative new car sales reaching over 100,000 units at the end of 2018.

Capitalizing on the insights and experience gained through more than 60 years of operations in the automotive sector, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has developed a proposition with a strong “Guest First” philosophy, and implemented it into the Chinese market to meet growing consumer expectations. This has led to the company acquiring several high-profile industry awards, which were recognized as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ China operations have been awarded with the Toyota Gold and Silver awards — the highest-level awards that can be presented by FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd. (FTMS) — based on a rigorous evaluation process of overall performance. The Qingdao FTMS branch has also been consistently rated as one of the top dealers among the 545-strong network in China for customer service.

The anniversary ceremony was attended by executive management from FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd. (FTMS), Guangzhou Toyota Motor Company (GTMC) and Lexus China. Fady M. Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel International, was also in attendance, along with other senior management members representing Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

Speaking at the event, Jameel said: “China has always been a fast-paced and exciting market, consistently maintaining its position as the largest automotive industry in the world since 2008. It has also been a landscape in which Abdul Latif Jameel’s commitment to exceptional customer service has secured success, which is recognized today with these esteemed awards. We would like to thank our partners, employees and most of all customers for their continued support on this 20-year journey; we look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come.”

George Wang, country general manager Abdul Latif Jameel China, said: “We are proud to represent two of the world’s most recognized passenger vehicle brands, Toyota and Lexus, in the world’s biggest market, China. Our commitment to adding value, industry experience and deep roots in the country has seen us recognized as an automotive partner of choice.”

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has eight branches in China: Chengdu FTMS, Chengdu GTMC and Leshan FTMS in Sichuan Province; Yinchuan FTMS in Ningxia Province; Wuhan FTMS and Wuhan Lexus in Hubei Province; and Qingdao FTMS and Laizhou FTMS in Shandong Province.