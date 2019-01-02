Riyadh to host 10th Decofair design trade exhibition

You are here

The 10th edition will be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Feb. 4-6, 2019.
Riyadh will host the 10th edition of “Decofair — Saudi Arabia’s Exclusive International Design Trade Exhibition” after the event had been held in Jeddah for nine successive years. The exhibition has the interest of global, regional and national furniture and textile manufacturers, as well as international Saudi companies.

The exhibition is an effective platform for business cooperation, networking and exchanging experiences within the framework of the aspirations of the Saudi market and in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The 10th edition will be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Feb. 4-6, 2019 with the participation of 10 countries and more than 150 global brands.

Studies indicate that the Saudi market is facing high competition in the furniture and design field. The Kingdom is expected to take over 12 percent of the total furniture trade in the Middle East with a projected value of $100 billion by 2022. 

Under Saudi Vision 2030, the increase in housing units offered will in turn increase the
demand for furniture, interior design, lighting and other requirements.

Shereen Karkadan, exhibition manager, said that she hopes this year’s event will help in establishing branches for the participating companies in the Kingdom, given the availability of skilled labor, the Kingdom’s location and access to the required raw materials at competitive rates.

She added: “The gathering in one place of such a unique mix of international companies specialized in lighting, furniture, design materials and services, and home design provides a business platform for creating an investment climate contributing to the support and building of several fields based on the exhibition and its message.”

Participating countries include Portugal, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, India, Poland, Slovenia, Ghana, Hong Kong, China and Jordan, in addition to companies from Saudi Arabia.

During a year-end press briefing held recently in central Seoul, LG U+ CEO and Vice Chairman Ha Hyun-hwoi has made it clear that the carrier does not think there are any security threats related to its use of Huawei equipment in its 5G infrastructure, rebuffing claims by some lawmakers that there is a risk of security leaks through the use of the Huawei equipment in the network.

LG U+ currently partners with Huawei for its 5G infrastructure. According to Ha, Huawei has already applied for security certification of its 5G network equipment from an international certifying body in Spain, and the public will be able to see how secure the equipment is once the evaluations are complete next year. 

“Security concerns apply to every equipment vendor we partner with, not only Huawei, and we need to thoroughly verify all the equipment [we use] is secure,” Ha said. “There are roughly 170 countries that are already using Huawei’s network equipment, and there hasn’t been any security problems reported so far.”

On a related note, at a news conference in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Canada’s decision on whether to allow Huawei access to its next-generation wireless network won’t be a political one.”

