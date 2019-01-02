Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with Dubai Crown Prince takes social media by storm

DUBAI: A photograph of Cristiano Ronaldo spending time with Dubai's crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan kicked off a social media storm on Wednesday.

The pair were seen enjoying each other’s company in a picture posted on both their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, known as @Faz3 on Instagram, posted the photo with a caption: “A great player and a greater friend @cristiano.”

Ronaldo, who is currently on a high-profile visit to Dubai where he spent New Year’s Eve, posted a slightly different photo with the crown prince giving a thumbs-up.

The Juventus football star also shared his own feelings about the photo, saying: “Great time with @Faz3."

Ronaldo was spotted touring around Dubai with his family, partner Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Junior. He is in the UAE for the Globe Soccer Awards at Madinat Jumeirah.

The Portuguese forward has been sharing endless pictures abroad a luxury boat and live-streaming his helicopter ride around the city.

He also welcomed the New Year watching Dubai's spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks.