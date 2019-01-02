You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with Dubai Crown Prince takes social media by storm 

Sheikh Hamdan and Ronaldo both posted images of their meet-up in Dubai. (Instagram)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with Dubai Crown Prince takes social media by storm 

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: A photograph of Cristiano Ronaldo spending time with Dubai's crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan kicked off a social media storm on Wednesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The pair were seen enjoying each other’s company in a picture posted on both their Instagram accounts on Wednesday. 

Sheikh Hamdan, known as @Faz3 on Instagram, posted the photo with a caption: “A great player and a greater friend @cristiano.” 

Ronaldo, who is currently on a high-profile visit to Dubai where he spent New Year’s Eve, posted a slightly different photo with the crown prince giving a thumbs-up. 

The Juventus football star also shared his own feelings about the photo, saying: “Great time with @Faz3."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ronaldo was spotted touring around Dubai with his family, partner Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Junior. He is in the UAE for the Globe Soccer Awards at Madinat Jumeirah.

The Portuguese forward has been sharing endless pictures abroad a luxury boat and live-streaming his helicopter ride around the city. 

He also welcomed the New Year watching Dubai's spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks.

The Six: Art at Jameel Arts Center

Jameel Arts Center in Dubai. (Supplied)
Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
The Six: Art at Jameel Arts Center

Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: The newly opened Jameel Arts Center in Dubai is proving to be another worthwhile cultural treat for art aficionados in the region. Here are some must-see displays that are ongoing.

Crude
Seventeen contemporary artists join forces to explore the important role of oil in the Middle East’s social, cultural and economic transformation over the years.

Chiharu Shiota
In this solo exhibition, the Japanese artist uses intricate yarn technique to create immersive structures that deal with ideas of displacement, time and the entanglements of life.

Lala Rukh
A prominent feminist icon from Pakistan, Rukh has influenced generations of artists in her home country and beyond. This exhibition features various multimedia pieces spanning 22 years.

Maha Malluh
Discarded materials are repurposed into large-scale installations in this exhibition by Malluh, whose works manifest Saudi Arabia’s vernacular and visual culture.

Mounira Al-Solh
Textile and video pieces are featured in this solo exhibition that explores a political theme, influenced by this artist’s Lebanese and European origins.

Shaikha Al-Mazrou
A sculpture lecturer at the University of Sharjah, Al-Mazrou puts together a light-filled, segmented greenhouse in this garden exhibition that explores dichotomous concepts.

 

