You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program
﻿

Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program

The Youth Leadership Program grand finale was held in Dammam. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

The grand finale of the Youth Leadership Program (YLP) of Al-Khozama International School Dammam was held recently.

Participants in the program, which aimed to enhance the communicative and leadership skills of the students, were mentored by the Prudent Family Toastmasters Club.

The event was attended by Razi Sheikh Pareeth, deputy group manager of the BEST Group of Schools, KSA; Jayashree Muralidhar, principal of Al-Khozama International School; Abdul Gafoor Irumban, headmaster; Albin Joseph, chief contest master; Alex Philip, chief judge; toastmasters and parents. 

Twenty-three boys and 21 girls from classes 6-8 underwent rigorous training for a period of nine weeks to hone their skills in communication, presentation and leadership. 

Toastmasters Albin Joseph, Merlin Albin, Narasimha Rao, Taher Saeed, Irfan Iqbal khan, Fatema Taher Saeed and Shabana were instrumental in mentoring the students. 

The contest comprised three sessions — international speech, table topics and speech evaluation. 

The international speech contest was led by Joseph Albin, where contestants spoke on prepared topics. 

The winners of the first three positions in the international speech category were Mirza Zubair Baig, Abdullah Khan Sherwani and Denin Shajji in the boys’ section, and Arunima Sunil, Sudhanthi Murali and Sachi Singh in the girls’ section, respectively. 

The table topics contest was led by Samiya Irfan Khan, in which the candidates spoke on a topic given on the spot. 

The top three winners in the category were Rudra Singh Chauhan, Harshith Harish and Ayaan Surkhi of the boys’ section, and Neeharika Prashanth, Marice Kuriakose Mattamana and Maria Roy of the girls’ section, respectively.

The speech evaluation contest was led by Zainab Taher Saeed. The winners of first, second and third positions in the category were Kaivalya Dawande, Ayser Al-Safi Rabbani and Sulaiman Dawood in the boys’ section, and Anuskha Deka, Amrutha T. Joseph, and Ashlin Joseph in the girls’ section, respectively.

Riyadh to host 10th Decofair design trade exhibition

Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Riyadh to host 10th Decofair design trade exhibition

Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Riyadh will host the 10th edition of “Decofair — Saudi Arabia’s Exclusive International Design Trade Exhibition” after the event had been held in Jeddah for nine successive years. The exhibition has the interest of global, regional and national furniture and textile manufacturers, as well as international Saudi companies.

The exhibition is an effective platform for business cooperation, networking and exchanging experiences within the framework of the aspirations of the Saudi market and in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The 10th edition will be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Feb. 4-6, 2019 with the participation of 10 countries and more than 150 global brands.

Studies indicate that the Saudi market is facing high competition in the furniture and design field. The Kingdom is expected to take over 12 percent of the total furniture trade in the Middle East with a projected value of $100 billion by 2022. 

Under Saudi Vision 2030, the increase in housing units offered will in turn increase the
demand for furniture, interior design, lighting and other requirements.

Shereen Karkadan, exhibition manager, said that she hopes this year’s event will help in establishing branches for the participating companies in the Kingdom, given the availability of skilled labor, the Kingdom’s location and access to the required raw materials at competitive rates.

She added: “The gathering in one place of such a unique mix of international companies specialized in lighting, furniture, design materials and services, and home design provides a business platform for creating an investment climate contributing to the support and building of several fields based on the exhibition and its message.”

Participating countries include Portugal, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, India, Poland, Slovenia, Ghana, Hong Kong, China and Jordan, in addition to companies from Saudi Arabia.

Latest updates

Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program
0
Riyadh to host 10th Decofair design trade exhibition
0
No security threat related to 5G infrastructure: Huawei
0
Mobil 1 official lubricant for Italian Super Cup
0
Emirates makes ‘flying better’ in 2018
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.