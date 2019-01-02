You are here

  • Home
  • Top bank boosts Egypt, Gulf falls in thin trade
﻿

Top bank boosts Egypt, Gulf falls in thin trade

The Egyptian index rose 1.3 percent as Commercial International Bank gained 1.9 percent. (File photo: Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

Top bank boosts Egypt, Gulf falls in thin trade

  • The Egyptian index rose 1.3 percent as Commercial International Bank gained 1.9 percent
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt’s blue-chip stock index rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by its biggest bank, while all major Gulf markets were weak, with some investors away on year-end holidays.

The Egyptian index rose 1.3 percent as Commercial International Bank gained 1.9 percent.

Real estate firm Talaat Mostafa rose 3.2 percent after saying its sales last year reached 21.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.2 billion), up from 13.1 billion pounds a year earlier.

Orascom Development climbed 4.4 percent. It has been strong since announcing at the end of last week that it had sold some hotels, which would help reduce its debt.

In Dubai — which fell 25 percent in 2018, the world’s worst-performing major stock market in local currency terms — the index was down 0.4 percent. Courier firm Aramex dropped 4.4 percent in its biggest one-day loss since December 2017.

Dubai’s largest listed developer, Emaar Properties , shed 1.2 percent. The Saudi Arabian index edged down 0.1 percent with Samba Financial slipping 0.8 percent and Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) dropping 2.7 percent.

Qatar’s index — one of the world’s best performing markets last year with a 21 percent gain — dropped 0.2 percent with Industries Qatar falling 1.6 percent and Qatar National Bank slipping 1.1 percent. However, Mesaieed Petrochemical jumped by its 10 percent daily limit. It said major shareholder Qatar Petroleum had finished distributing a tranche of free incentive shares to investors, which may improve liquidity in the stock.

Real estate firm United Development Co. gained 1.7 percent after saying it had sold its stake in Seef Ltd. to Qatar Petroleum for 214.4 million riyals ($59 million).

SAUDI The index edged down ARABIA 0.1 pct to 7,791 points DUBAI The index lost 0.4 pct to 2,521 points QATAR The index fell 0.2 pct to 10,280 points ABU DHABI The index fell 1 pct to 4,867 points EGYPT The index rose 1.3 pct to 13,204 points KUWAIT The index was up 0.7 pct at 5,305 points OMAN The index fell 0.7 pct to 4,302 points BAHRAIN The index dropped 0.6 pct to 1,329 points (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)

Topics: Mideast stocks Gulf Egypt

Gold hits multi-month high as falling equities cement growth fears

Updated 02 January 2019
Reuters
0

Gold hits multi-month high as falling equities cement growth fears

  • Global shares began 2019 on a downbeat note while oil prices and bond yields slid and the Japanese yen strengthened
  • Further pointers are expected this week from a closely watched survey on US manufacturing
Updated 02 January 2019
Reuters
0

BENGALURU: Gold touched its highest in more than six months on Wednesday as sagging equities compounded concerns over weakening global markets, prompting safe-haven flows into the precious metal.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,284.71 an ounce at 1250 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since June 15 at $1,288.66.
US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,287.10.
“We are seeing a very risk-averse market right now,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Global shares began 2019 on a downbeat note while oil prices and bond yields slid and the Japanese yen strengthened as data from far and wide exacerbated concern over the potential for a global economic slowdown.
Economic and geopolitical concerns mean it is only a matter of time before gold shoots up, said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.
Markets are also awaiting views from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the US economic outlook and hints about interest rates in 2019 when he participates in a joint discussion on Friday with former Fed heads Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke.
Further pointers are expected this week from a closely watched survey on US manufacturing, due on Thursday, followed by the December payrolls report on Friday.
“People are also expecting a softer dollar in 2019,” OANDA’s Erlam said, adding that gold prices could also be supported by a changing outlook for interest rates.
There are expectations that a three-year rate-hiking cycle in the United States has come to a close, which would be beneficial for non-yielding bullion.
The United States Treasury market fell earlier in the day on assumptions that the Federal Reserve will call a halt to its rate increases.
Among other precious metals, palladium fell 0.5 percent to $1,257.49 an ounce.
Silver was steady at $15.44, having earlier touched its highest since Aug. 3 at $15.51, while platinum fell 0.2 percent to $789.80.

Topics: Gold economy Dollar

Related

0
Business & Economy
Gold hits six-month high on US political worries
0 photos
Business & Economy
Libya’s ‘green gold’ olive industry hit by export ban

Latest updates

Top bank boosts Egypt, Gulf falls in thin trade
0
Support for Yemen SMEs upscaled under BRAVE program
0
Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program
0
Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with Dubai Crown Prince takes social media by storm 
0
Riyadh to host 10th Decofair design trade exhibition
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.