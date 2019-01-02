JEDDAH: Daring horse riders showcased their equestrian skills with gunpowder, fire and swords to wow visitors at the Safari Festival in Abqaiq.
The event, which is being held for the third time, highlights the Kingdom’s desert heritage and attracts visitors from throughout the country as well as from overseas.
Riders blasted gunpowder into the air while traveling at speed and wielded swords to pick up flaming objects from the ground.
They also demonstrated how the horses were trained to carry out “hit and runs” and mimic camouflage.
Daifallah Al-Otaibi, who is tasked with the equestrian section at the festival, said the strong performances were characteristic of desert fighters from the past.
Faisal Al-Otaibi, the festival director, said that the organizing committee was keen the events and attractions reflected desert heritage through close attention to detail.
He said that many visitors dressed their children in traditional clothes, adding to the festival’s air of authenticity.
Dramatic equestrian skills wow Abqaiq Safari Festival visitors
Dramatic equestrian skills wow Abqaiq Safari Festival visitors
- Riders blasted gunpowder into the air while traveling at speed and wielded swords to pick up flaming objects from the ground
JEDDAH: Daring horse riders showcased their equestrian skills with gunpowder, fire and swords to wow visitors at the Safari Festival in Abqaiq.