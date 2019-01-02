Hail governor Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad awards rally champions

JEDDAH: Saudi driver Issa Al-Dossari and his Emirati navigator Ali Obaid on Tuesday received the Hail Rally Award for winning the race for the second year in a row.
They were awarded by Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz, head of the Hail Development Authority and head of the organizing committee of the 14th Nissan Hail International Rally.
The governor honored the sponsors of the rally and the heads of the executive committees. At the end of the ceremony, he thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on behalf of the people of Hail and all motorsports enthusiasts for their generous support.
He also praised the head and members of the Saudi Federation of Automobiles and Motorcycles for their efforts in making the rally a success.
