Hail governor Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad awards rally champions

The governor honored the winners of the rally and the heads of the executive committees. (SPA)
Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
The governor honored the winners of the rally and the heads of the executive committees

  • The governor honored the winners of the rally and the heads of the executive committees
Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi driver Issa Al-Dossari and his Emirati navigator Ali Obaid on Tuesday received the Hail Rally Award for winning the race for the second year in a row.
They were awarded by Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz, head of the Hail Development Authority and head of the organizing committee of the 14th Nissan Hail International Rally.
The governor honored the sponsors of the rally and the heads of the executive committees. At the end of the ceremony, he thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on behalf of the people of Hail and all motorsports enthusiasts for their generous support.
He also praised the head and members of the Saudi Federation of Automobiles and Motorcycles for their efforts in making the rally a success.

Topics: Hail Rally Award Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

King Salman receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
King Salman receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

  The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban
Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti ambassador praised the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

Al-Sabah also praised the Kingdom’s generous humanitarian assistance to alleviate human suffering wherever it was through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

Topics: Saudi Arabia

