Stocks pare losses but economic concerns linger

﻿

Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 2, 2019 in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2019
NEW YORK: Stocks recovered much of their losses on Wednesday as investors took advantage of cheaper shares to ring in the new year, but lingering economic concerns from weak Chinese and European data boosted safe-haven assets including benchmark US Treasury notes and the Japanese yen.

Data showed Chinese factory activity contracting for the first time in more than two years. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone also reached its lowest level since February 2016, and France’s PMI fell in December for the first time in two years. Concerns about the flagging global economy contributed to US stocks posting a loss in 2018 for the first time in a decade.

The US benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped as much as 1.6 percent on the data, but moved higher to fluctuate between positive and negative territory as the session continued. Bank and energy shares, which have been especially hard-hit in recent sell-offs, were among the biggest gainers.

Energy shares also benefited from a jump in oil prices, which climbed as US stocks recovered.

“We’re at levels that are really, really oversold, and that’s where bounces really come from,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director of institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee. “Slowing China growth isn’t anything new, and that’s what led to today’s bounce.”

Still, MSCI’s gauge of stocks around the globe dropped 0.45 percent. Asian markets as well as the pan-European STOXX 600 closed lower.

Reflecting lingering investor nervousness, yields on US 10-year Treasury notes fell, earlier hitting an 11-month low. However, the boost in oil prices pushed up yields on short-dated maturities, flattening the yield curve. An inverted yield curve is widely seen as an indicator of a future recession.

“The yield curve is signaling that something is wrong,” said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments in Boston. “The underlying economic data continues to suggest
a slowdown.”

For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true

Updated 17 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true

  • Apple’s warning on Wednesday about weak iPhone demand in the holiday quarter due to slower sales in China sent its stock down 7.5 percent during after-hours trading
  • Apple’s stock market value has tumbled to below $700 billion from over $1.1 trillion at its peak in October
Updated 17 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

SILICON VALLEY: Billionaire Warren Buffett has said he would love to see Apple Inc. shares decline in price so he could buy more. He is getting his wish.
Apple’s warning on Wednesday about weak iPhone demand in the holiday quarter due to slower sales in China sent its stock down 7.5 percent during after-hours trading. Class B shares of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. traded down 2 percent in the same session on Wall Street.
Buffett, the folksy Nebraska investor known more for buying railroads, energy firms and classic American corporate brands than for his acumen picking tech stocks, in recent years has lamented missing the boat on buying shares in US technology giants. He admitted an earlier investment in IBM Corp. was not one of his best.
Yet Buffett has made Apple a centerpiece of his portfolio of other company’s stocks, touting his own use of the Cupertino, California-based company’s products and saying at his annual shareholders’ meeting in Omaha last May, “We would love to see Apple go down in price,” so he could buy more at a bargain.
Buffett sees Apple more as a consumer stock than a tech stock, reflecting the iPhone’s status as a must-have possession for so many people.
Including its after-hours drop on Wednesday, Apple’s stock market value has tumbled to below $700 billion from over $1.1 trillion at its peak in October. Although Apple has fallen behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in value, it remains one of Wall Street’s most widely held companies.
Shares of Berkshire itself have held up well even as the broader market sank last quarter. Last year, Berkshire returned 2.8 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 4.4 percent, including reinvested dividends.
But the $3 billion hit to Berkshire’s Apple shares in evening trading on Wednesday could show in future reported earnings. Those figures do not reflect any long-term gains on Berkshire’s investments, and Buffett has encouraged investors to ignore the profit statistic mandated by US accounting practices.

