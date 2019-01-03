What We Are Reading Today: The Winding Road to the Welfare State

What We Are Reading Today: Walter Kaufmann

Author: Stanley Corngold



Walter Kaufmann (1921–1980) was a charismatic philosopher, critic, translator, and poet who fled Nazi Germany at the age of 18, emigrating alone to the US. He was astonishingly prolific until his untimely death at age 59, writing some dozen major books, all marked by breathtaking erudition and a provocative essayistic style, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. He single-handedly rehabilitated Nietzsche’s reputation after World War II and was enormously influential in introducing postwar American readers to existentialism. Until now, no book has examined his intellectual legacy. Stanley Corngold provides the first in-depth study of Kaufmann’s thought, covering all his major works. He shows how Kaufmann speaks to many issues that concern us today, such as the good of philosophy, the effects of religion, the persistence of tragedy, and the crisis of the humanities in an age of technology. Few scholars in modern times can match Kaufmann’s range of interests.