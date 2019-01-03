You are here

Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk looms

(File/AFP)
  • The islands, hugely popular with tourists especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since Wednesday
  • Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter Koh Phangnan and Koh Tao
BANGKOK: Tens of thousands of tourists have fled the Thai resort islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in a mass exodus ahead of Tropical Storm Pabuk which is set to bring heavy rains, wind and seven meter (22 foot) waves, officials said Thursday.
The islands, hugely popular with tourists especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since Wednesday as tourists packed onto ferries bound for the southern Thai mainland, with swimming banned and boats set to suspend services.
Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter Koh Phangnan and Koh Tao as well as Koh Samui on Friday night, before cutting into the mainland.
No official evacuation order has been given but tourists are leaving in droves.
“I think the islands are almost empty ... between 30,000 to 50,000 have left since the New Year’s Eve countdown parties,” Krikkrai Songthanee, Koh Phangnan district chief, told AFP.
The acting mayor of Koh Tao, one of Southeast Asia’s finest diving spots, said boats to Chumphon on the mainland were crammed with tourists, but several thousand guests were still on the island likely to brave the storm.
Pabuk was packing winds of 104 kilometers per hour(65 mph) but was unlikely to intensify into a full blown typhoon, according to forecasters.
“But we expect waves as high as five or seven meters near the eye of the storm. Normally in the Gulf of Thailand there are only two meter high waves,” Phuwieng Prakammaintara, director general at the Thai Meteorological Department, told reporters.
“It’s difficult to predict the severity of the storm so people should comply with authorities’ recommendations.”
On Koh Samui, the closest of the trio of islands, authorities said they were preparing shelters for any tourists who decide to wait out the storm.
Pabuk, which means a giant catfish in Lao, is also expected to dump heavy rain across the south, including tourist hotspots in the Andaman Sea such as Krabi and the southernmost provinces bordering Malaysia of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.

Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon's far side

AP
  • China’s Chang’e-4 lunar rover landed on the far side of the moon
  • The probe landed at 10:26 am Beijing time (0226 GMT) and relayed a photo of the “dark side” of the moon
BEIJING: A Chinese spacecraft on Thursday made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon, state media said.
The lunar explorer Chang'e 4 touched down at 10:26 a.m., China Central Television said in a brief announcement at the top of its noon news broadcast.
The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.
The pioneering landing demonstrates China's growing ambitions as a space power. In 2013, Chang'e 3 was the first spacecraft to land on the moon since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 in 1976.
The mission of Chang'e 4, which is carrying a rover, includes carrying out low-frequency radio astronomical observations and probing the structure and mineral composition of the terrain.
The Long March 3B rocket carrying Chang'e 4 blasted off on Dec. 8 from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southern China.
In May, a relay satellite "Queqiao," or "Magpie Bridge," named after an ancient Chinese folk tale, was launched to provide communications support between Chang'e 4 and Earth.
China plans to send its Chang'e 5 probe to the moon next year and have it return to Earth with samples — the first time that will have been done since 1976.

Topics: China space moon

