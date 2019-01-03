You are here

Pelosi poised to become US House speaker, making history again

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who will become speaker of the House on Thursday, walks to her new office at the Capitol. (AP)
  • Pelosi is poised to be elected as House speaker, the only woman who has held the office and now one of few elected officials who will be returning to it
  • The mother of five and grandmother of nine shattered glass ceilings to become one of the most powerful politicians of the 21st century
WASHINGTON: Nancy Pelosi knew this moment would come, even if others had their doubts — or actively worked to stop her.
Pelosi is poised to be elected Thursday as House speaker, the only woman who has held the office and now one of few elected officials who will be returning to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than a half-century ago.
The California Democrat has spent her political career being underestimated, only to prove the naysayers wrong. In this case, it was by winning back the Democratic majority and amassing the votes for the speaker’s job.
“None of us is indispensable,” Pelosi told The Associated Press on the campaign trail last fall, “but I do know that I’m very good at what I do.”
Pelosi remains a highly polarizing figure, vilified by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal and caricature of big government. But she is also a mother of five and grandmother of nine who has shattered glass ceilings to become one of the most powerful politicians of the 21st century.
With President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans still controlling the Senate, Pelosi’s return to the speaker’s office to lead a Democratic majority with its biggest freshmen class since Watergate shakes up the dynamic in Washington even beyond the new era of divided government.
She is one of the few congressional leaders who seem to understand Trump, both being children from famous families now primed for deal-making. Trump appreciates strong characters and, in perhaps a sign of respect, she is one of the few congressional leaders in Washington he has not given a nickname.
Pelosi’s return to the speaker’s office was not guaranteed. A core group of rank-and-file Democrats has hungered for new leadership, saying it’s time for a new generation to take the helm. They tired of the Republican attack ads featuring Pelosi that are constantly run against them back home, and they worried she would be a drag on efforts to keep the majority in the next election. They enlisted some of the newcomers from the freshmen class to their ranks to try to stop her from regaining the gavel.
But one by one, Pelosi peeled away the skeptics, flipping “no” votes to the “yes” column, sometimes in a matter of days. Some were given lead positions on their legislative priorities, even a gavel of their own to chair special panels.
And Pelosi gave a little, too, promising, at 78, to serve no more than four years in leadership, making way for the next generation.
It’s unclear what the final tally will be when votes for speaker are counted Thursday as the first act of the new Democratic majority.
“She’ll be more than fine,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the incoming chairman of the Democratic caucus.
Jeffries said when he told his family that, because of his new position, he may be the one to put Pelosi’s name forward during the nomination proceeding, his youngest son said to him, “Don’t blow the moment, Dad.”

Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk looms

Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk looms

  • The islands, hugely popular with tourists especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since Wednesday
  • Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter Koh Phangnan and Koh Tao
BANGKOK: Tens of thousands of tourists have fled the Thai resort islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in a mass exodus ahead of Tropical Storm Pabuk which is set to bring heavy rains, wind and seven meter (22 foot) waves, officials said Thursday.
The islands, hugely popular with tourists especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since Wednesday as tourists packed onto ferries bound for the southern Thai mainland, with swimming banned and boats set to suspend services.
Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter Koh Phangnan and Koh Tao as well as Koh Samui on Friday night, before cutting into the mainland.
No official evacuation order has been given but tourists are leaving in droves.
“I think the islands are almost empty ... between 30,000 to 50,000 have left since the New Year’s Eve countdown parties,” Krikkrai Songthanee, Koh Phangnan district chief, told AFP.
The acting mayor of Koh Tao, one of Southeast Asia’s finest diving spots, said boats to Chumphon on the mainland were crammed with tourists, but several thousand guests were still on the island likely to brave the storm.
Pabuk was packing winds of 104 kilometers per hour(65 mph) but was unlikely to intensify into a full blown typhoon, according to forecasters.
“But we expect waves as high as five or seven meters near the eye of the storm. Normally in the Gulf of Thailand there are only two meter high waves,” Phuwieng Prakammaintara, director general at the Thai Meteorological Department, told reporters.
“It’s difficult to predict the severity of the storm so people should comply with authorities’ recommendations.”
On Koh Samui, the closest of the trio of islands, authorities said they were preparing shelters for any tourists who decide to wait out the storm.
Pabuk, which means a giant catfish in Lao, is also expected to dump heavy rain across the south, including tourist hotspots in the Andaman Sea such as Krabi and the southernmost provinces bordering Malaysia of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.

