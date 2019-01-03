You are here

Protests paralyze India's southern state after women defy temple ban

Protesters shout slogans as they take part in a rally called by various Hindu organizations after two women entered the Sabarimala temple in Kochi, India, January 2, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
Protests paralyze India’s southern state after women defy temple ban

  • About 400 protesters, including some women, took to the streets of Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala
  • India’s Supreme Court in September ordered the lifting of the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala hill temple
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
KOCHI/NEW DELHI: Conservative Hindu groups forced India’s southern state of Kerala to a standstill on Thursday as they protested against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple the day before.
About 400 protesters, including some women, took to the streets of Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala, in the early morning, backed by officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP.
Many stores and other small businesses were shut after the Hindu groups called for a state-wide stoppage. Most bus services were halted and taxis were refusing to take passengers as some drivers said they feared they would be attacked.
India’s Supreme Court in September ordered the lifting of the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala hill temple, which draws millions of worshippers a year.
The temple has refused to abide by the ruling and subsequent attempts by women to visit it had been blocked by thousands of devotees.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning two women were escorted by police into the temple through a side gate, catching the devotees off guard.
Protests against the women entering the temple erupted quickly. A woman police constable was attacked and molested by five protesters in one of the districts near Kochi on Wednesday, said police, while a protester died during a stone pelting incident in a southern district of the state.
On Thursday, protesters were seen marching toward the main city junction to stage a sit-in protest, shouting slogans and waving flags, with streets deserted.
The protests remained largely peaceful on Thursday, Vijay Sakhare Inspector General of Police Kochi Range told Reuters.
“We arrested more than 600 people on Wednesday from Kochi and four other adjoining districts and took nearly 300 into preventive custody,” Sakhare said, and police were ready to offer protection to those who wanted to conduct routine business on Thursday.
“Some protesters may turn violent such as stone-throwing or blocking roads and we are armed with riot gear and have teargas and water cannons,” he said.
The Kerala state government is run by left-wing parties and it has sought to allow women into the temple — a position that has drawn criticism from both of India’s main political parties, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Topics: India hindu Sabarimala hill temple

Lion Air ends search for 2nd black box from crashed Boeing 737

Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Lion Air ends search for 2nd black box from crashed Boeing 737

  • The crash was the world’s first for a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet
  • Lion Air said in December that it was funding a $2.6 million search for the second black box
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
JAKARTA: Lion Air said on Thursday it had ended its search for the second black box voice recorder from its Boeing 737 MAX jet that crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29 killing 198 people.
Contact with flight JT610 was lost 13 minutes after it took off from the capital Jakarta heading north to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.
The crash was the world’s first for a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet.
Lion Air said in December that it was funding a $2.6 million search for the second black box, using the offshore supply ship MPV Everest.
Lion Air Group Spokesman Danang Mandala told Reuters on Thursday that the search using the ship had ended on Dec. 29 at 23:59 p.m. local time.

Topics: Lion Air air crash air travel

