M Square Gallery: traditional and contemporary in the heart of Beirut

BEIRUT: In the heart of Beirut, the beautifully lit M Square Gallery displays modern and contemporary antiquities created by international artists.

It is a reflection of the mother-and-daughter team behind it. Maya Raad has more than 16 years’ experience with her Maison & Objet boutiques, while her mother, Maha Ammache, has over 30 years of experience in antiquities and art.

While the gallery organizes events and exhibitions in collaboration with art centers and international artists, it also serves as a conceptual store, split into different sections offering home décor and small accessories, as well as larger modern sculpture and antique pieces.

You will find a variety of items of all prices to buy or simply marvel at, including works by the following artists.

Joseph

Joseph is a French artist who works and lives in the south of France. His pieces are influenced by pop culture and are meant to be provocative.

JonOne

Born in New York, JonOne grew up in the graffiti-rich neighborhood of Harlem in New York and was consequently introduced to street art at a very young age.

In 1984, JonOne founded graffiti group 156 All Starz, which consisted of a group of people who used graffiti as an escape from their daily struggles. He then moved to Paris, where he strengthened his technique. Now seen as an old-school graffiti artist with a twist, JonOne loves scribbles and started using canvases with an explosion of colors.

Fereydoon Omidi

Born in 1967 in Iran, Omidi is known for his work with letters and the way he blurs them into endless variations. He uses harmonic movement in his brush work and a series of letters to emphasize a shift in perception, mood or vision. While the letters look like they are interlinked and thus resemble verses, they are actually separated and make for good optical illusions on canvases.