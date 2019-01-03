You are here

Heavenly hammam at the One & Only Spa in Dubai

Oriental hammam pool at the One & Only Spa in Dubai. (Supplied)
Sudeshna Ghosh
Sudeshna Ghosh

Sudeshna Ghosh
DUBAI: Set amidst the landscaped gardens of Dubai’s sprawling One & Only Royal Mirage resort, the One & Only Spa is an oasis of marble, flickering candles and bubbling fountains that promises release from the stress and hustle of the UAE’s busiest city.
The spa’s expansive hammam facility is one of the finest I have seen. It combines the nostalgic charm of a traditional Arabian bathhouse with opulent, modern luxury. Evocative aromas of amber and musk waft through the air as you enter.

Hammams first became popular during the time of the Ottoman Empire, and variations on the theme of cleansing and relaxation have since spread throughout the world. Unlike a sauna, which uses ambient steam to get the pores open, hammams focus on water, and the process is similar to the bathing practices of the ancient Greeks and Romans.
As anyone who has ever tried an authentic hammam before will tell you, this is the kind of treatment where you need to leave your inhibitions at the door — you are being bathed by someone else after all — along with any expectations of dozing off in relaxed bliss.

The ‘Royal Hammam’ treatment involves a series of cleansing rituals, from a full and thorough wash down with a traditional Moroccan black soap to a vigorous scrubbing with a loofah. The sensation of someone else washing you from top to toe is an unusual kind of luxury that takes some getting used to, but once you do, it does start feeling a bit ‘princess-y.’
Taking things to the next level in the pampering stakes is the inclusion of a ghassoul (natural mineral clay from Morocco) body wrap, which nourishes and moisturizes the skin more effectively than any high-end branded cream or lotion. While you are swaddled in the mask and lying prostrate on the marble slab, waiting for the ghassoul to work its magic, the therapist shampoos your hair.
To finish off the 80-minute treatment, I received a light massage using a body gel. My friendly therapist then sent me off home with a smile, the bespoke loofah she had used as a little take-away memento, and with skin that felt softer than the proverbial baby’s bottom.

There are several other hammam treatments available apart from the ‘Royal Hammam,’ from the slightly more traditional experience, to indulgent oriental rituals complete with a massage in a private room.
And naturally, for those looking for a less robust treatment —  or one more respectful of personal boundaries —  the One & Only Spa offers a wide range of other massages and beauty treatments, including massages, body scrubs and wraps, facials, special treatments “to protect and enhance sun-kissed skin,” steam rooms, saunas, themed showers and relaxation pools.
The spa also has a dedicated ‘Carita’ suite, using products exclusively created by the French cosmetics brand now owned by L’Oréal. Here you can splash out on science-y sounding luxury treatments like the “Kinetic Life Expert.”
Back to the hammam though. It’s certainly one of the best and most authentic hammam treatments you can find in the GCC. And well worth experiencing at least once, or even twice, as you’ll probably feel less uncomfortable second time around.

 

Dramatic equestrian skills wow Abqaiq Safari Festival visitors

A daring horse rider showcases his equestrian skills at the Safari Festival in Abqaiq. (SPA)
Updated 02 January 2019
Arab News
Dramatic equestrian skills wow Abqaiq Safari Festival visitors

  Riders blasted gunpowder into the air while traveling at speed and wielded swords to pick up flaming objects from the ground
Arab News
Arab News
JEDDAH: Daring horse riders showcased their equestrian skills with gunpowder, fire and swords to wow visitors at the Safari Festival in Abqaiq.
The event, which is being held for the third time, highlights the Kingdom’s desert heritage and attracts visitors from throughout the country as well as from overseas.
Riders blasted gunpowder into the air while traveling at speed and wielded swords to pick up flaming objects from the ground.
They also demonstrated how the horses were trained to carry out “hit and runs” and mimic camouflage.
Daifallah Al-Otaibi, who is tasked with the equestrian section at the festival, said the strong performances were characteristic of desert fighters from the past.
Faisal Al-Otaibi, the festival director, said that the organizing committee was keen the events and attractions reflected desert heritage through close attention to detail.
He said that many visitors dressed their children in traditional clothes, adding to the festival’s air of authenticity.

