Jailed Iranian-British charity worker goes on hunger strike in Tehran prison

DUBAI: Jailed Iranian-British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she would go on hunger strike from Jan. 14, 2019 after being refused access to medical help, UK website The Independent reported.

Her announcement, which came in the form of a letter published by an Iranian rights charity, came from Tehran’s Evian prison and said the three-day strike with fellow inmate Narges Mohammadi, who is a prominent rights activist, but will go on until their demands are met.