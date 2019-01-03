You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters trying to deliver anti-government petition
﻿

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters trying to deliver anti-government petition

Sudanese protesters run away from tear gas smokes during a demonstration in Khartoum, on December 31, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters trying to deliver anti-government petition

Updated 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Sudanese security forces on Thursday fired tear gas to disperse protesters who were trying to deliver an anti-government petition to the local headquarters of President Omar Al-Bashir's ruling party in Port Sudan, a witness said.
More than 200 people took part in the demonstration, which broke up before the protesters reached the building.
Sudan has been hit by a series of protests triggered by price increases and shortages of cash and fuel following months of worsening economic conditions. Many protesters have called for an end to Bashir's rule.
Security forces have blocked and broken up demonstrations using live ammunition as well as tear gas and stun grenades, witnesses say. They have also detained some protesters and opposition figures.
Earlier on Thursday, Bashir said in a speech the government was looking into handing out pay rises, starting this month, but he did not say by how much salaries would increase.
The protesters in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea, represented a group of political parties who want Bashir to dissolve the government and form a transitional administration that would set a date for elections.
Signatories to the petition include the Umma Party, led by opposition figure Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi, the Reform Now Movement, and the Democratic Unionist Party.
The petition also calls for the investigation of alleged abuses by security forces during two weeks of anti-government demonstrations across Sudan.
Bashir and the head of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service have called for restraint in the response to the protests, which officials have blamed on infiltrators.

 

 

Topics: Sudan Protests Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan restricts social media access as largest opposition bloc calls for Al-Bashir to go
0
Middle-East
Sudan’s Bashir forms panel to probe protest violence

Iran health minister quits over budget cuts as US sanctions bite

Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran health minister quits over budget cuts as US sanctions bite

  • Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi was widely seen as the key official behind the 2014 launch of an ambitious plan for universal medical insurance
  • Hashemi had repeatedly complained about delays in payments of budgeted funds in the past and about cuts in his ministry’s budget
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iran’s health minister has resigned over proposed budget cuts, the official news agency IRNA reported, amid an economic crisis wrought by the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.
IRNA said on Thursday President Hassan Rouhani accepted the resignation of Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, widely seen as the key official behind the 2014 launch of an ambitious plan for universal medical insurance sometimes dubbed “Rouhanicare.”
Hashemi had repeatedly complained about delays in payments of budgeted funds in the past and about cuts in his ministry’s budget under the new state spending plans, IRNA said.
US President Donald Trump reintroduced sanctions on Iran last year, targeting in particular the country’s lifeblood oil sector, after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal. The move has helped depress the value of Iran’s rial currency and aggravated annual inflation fourfold to nearly 40 percent in November.
Last month, Rouhani presented a $47 billion draft state budget with increased spending on lower income groups, saying the US sanctions would affect people’s lives and economic growth but not bring the government to its knees.
Despite the rise in the rial value of the budget, however, it is effectively worth about half of the current budget because of the recent weakening of the currency and galloping inflation.
In recent months, various Iranian cities have been rocked by demonstrations as factory workers, teachers, truck drivers and farmers protested against economic hardship and corruption.

Topics: Iran Health iran sanctions US

Latest updates

Iran health minister quits over budget cuts as US sanctions bite
0
Mamdouh Al-Muhaini appointed deputy general manager of Al Arabiya news channel
0
US warns Iran against space launches, ballistic missiles
0
Title race far from over even if Manchester City lose to Liverpool, claims Vincent Kompany
0
India rebuffs Trump ‘Afghan library’ swipe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.