THE ROUNDUP: Regional pop-culture highlights from December

DUBAI: Here are the regions pop-culture highlights from December 2018.
‘Close My Eyes’
Omar Offendum
This visual and musical tribute to his late father and to Syria might just be the finest work the Syrian-American MC — one of the most vital voices in regional hip-hop — has produced so far. The video, directed by Wesam Nassar, is the perfect accompaniment to this hard-hitting, heartfelt meditation on loss, grief, fatherhood and mortality.
‘Bright Lights (Live at Wickerpark)’
Postcards
The Lebanese dream-pop outfit just released this live take — from September’s Wickerpark Festival — of the standout track from their debut full-length album “I’ll Be Here in the Morning.” The one-time quartet are currently a trio, but, as this video shows, they’re no less powerful without a live bassist.
‘Comedians of the World’
Netflix
Four Arab comedians — Ibraheem Alkhairallah (pictured), Rawsan Hallak, Adi Khalefa, and Moayad Alnefaie — are among the 47 standups from 13 different regions (covering eight different languages) featured in this ambitious Netflix original series exploring international humor.