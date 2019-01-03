You are here

  • Home
  • THE ROUNDUP: Regional pop-culture highlights from December
﻿

THE ROUNDUP: Regional pop-culture highlights from December

Postcards.(Supplied)
Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
0

THE ROUNDUP: Regional pop-culture highlights from December

Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Here are the regions pop-culture highlights from December 2018.

‘Close My Eyes’
Omar Offendum
This visual and musical tribute to his late father and to Syria might just be the finest work the Syrian-American MC —  one of the most vital voices in regional hip-hop —  has produced so far. The video, directed by Wesam Nassar, is the perfect accompaniment to this hard-hitting, heartfelt meditation on loss, grief, fatherhood and mortality.

‘Bright Lights (Live at Wickerpark)’
Postcards
The Lebanese dream-pop outfit just released this live take —  from September’s Wickerpark Festival — of the standout track from their debut full-length album “I’ll Be Here in the Morning.” The one-time quartet are currently a trio, but, as this video shows, they’re no less powerful without a live bassist.

‘Comedians of the World’
Netflix
Four Arab comedians — Ibraheem Alkhairallah (pictured), Rawsan Hallak, Adi Khalefa, and Moayad Alnefaie —  are among the 47 standups from 13 different regions (covering eight different languages) featured in this ambitious Netflix original series exploring international humor.

 

Topics: Music comedy culture

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Roundup of top looks by Arab designers

M Square Gallery: traditional and contemporary in the heart of Beirut

M.Square Gallery in Beirut. (Supplied)
Updated 03 January 2019
Roya Almously
0

M Square Gallery: traditional and contemporary in the heart of Beirut

  • M.Square Gallery brings together antiquities with modern and contemporary art
  • A reflection of a mother and daughter team
Updated 03 January 2019
Roya Almously
0

BEIRUT: In the heart of Beirut, the beautifully lit M Square Gallery displays modern and contemporary antiquities created by international artists. 

It is a reflection of the mother-and-daughter team behind it. Maya Raad has more than 16 years’ experience with her Maison & Objet boutiques, while her mother, Maha Ammache, has over 30 years of experience in antiquities and art.

While the gallery organizes events and exhibitions in collaboration with art centers and international artists, it also serves as a conceptual store, split into different sections offering home décor and small accessories, as well as larger modern sculpture and antique pieces. 

You will find a variety of items of all prices to buy or simply marvel at, including works by the following artists.

Joseph

Joseph is a French artist who works and lives in the south of France. His pieces are influenced by pop culture and are meant to be provocative. 

JonOne

Born in New York, JonOne grew up in the graffiti-rich neighborhood of Harlem in New York and was consequently introduced to street art at a very young age. 

In 1984, JonOne founded graffiti group 156 All Starz, which consisted of a group of people who used graffiti as an escape from their daily struggles. He then moved to Paris, where he strengthened his technique. Now seen as an old-school graffiti artist with a twist, JonOne loves scribbles and started using canvases with an explosion of colors.

Fereydoon Omidi 

Born in 1967 in Iran, Omidi is known for his work with letters and the way he blurs them into endless variations. He uses harmonic movement in his brush work and a series of letters to emphasize a shift in perception, mood or vision. While the letters look like they are interlinked and thus resemble verses, they are actually separated and make for good optical illusions on canvases.

 

Topics: art culture Beirut artists

Latest updates

7 new suspects brought before Morocco judge in slain hikers case
0
How Queen Rania of Jordan's clothes hardly cost a thing
0
Five teams that can cause a shock at the Asian Cup
0
Duanne Olivier dominates once again to put South Africa in control of second Test against Pakistan
0
Liverpool told they could face a fight to keep Mohamed Salah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.