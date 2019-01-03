You are here

UK foreign minister Hunt: Syria's Assad will be around for a while

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks during a press conference at Ministry of Foreign Affair in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP)
LONDON: British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad will remain in place for "a while" thanks to support from Russia, even though Britain's position was still that he remains a block to lasting peace.
"The British long-standing position is that we won't have lasting peace in Syria with that (Assad-led) regime, but regretfully, we do think he's going to be around for a while," Hunt told Sky News.
Nearly eight years into a war that has displaced millions of Syrians, Assad has recovered control of most of the country with support from Russia, Iran, and Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Last week, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus, marking a diplomatic boost for Assad from a US-allied Arab state that once backed rebels fighting him.

Topics: Jeremy Hunt President Bashar Al-Assad Syria Russia

Iran health minister quits over budget cuts as US sanctions bite

Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran health minister quits over budget cuts as US sanctions bite

  • Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi was widely seen as the key official behind the 2014 launch of an ambitious plan for universal medical insurance
  • Hashemi had repeatedly complained about delays in payments of budgeted funds in the past and about cuts in his ministry’s budget
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iran’s health minister has resigned over proposed budget cuts, the official news agency IRNA reported, amid an economic crisis wrought by the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.
IRNA said on Thursday President Hassan Rouhani accepted the resignation of Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, widely seen as the key official behind the 2014 launch of an ambitious plan for universal medical insurance sometimes dubbed “Rouhanicare.”
Hashemi had repeatedly complained about delays in payments of budgeted funds in the past and about cuts in his ministry’s budget under the new state spending plans, IRNA said.
US President Donald Trump reintroduced sanctions on Iran last year, targeting in particular the country’s lifeblood oil sector, after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal. The move has helped depress the value of Iran’s rial currency and aggravated annual inflation fourfold to nearly 40 percent in November.
Last month, Rouhani presented a $47 billion draft state budget with increased spending on lower income groups, saying the US sanctions would affect people’s lives and economic growth but not bring the government to its knees.
Despite the rise in the rial value of the budget, however, it is effectively worth about half of the current budget because of the recent weakening of the currency and galloping inflation.
In recent months, various Iranian cities have been rocked by demonstrations as factory workers, teachers, truck drivers and farmers protested against economic hardship and corruption.

Topics: Iran Health iran sanctions US

