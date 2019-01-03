You are here

Title race far from over even if Manchester City lose to Liverpool, claims Vincent Kompany

All is not lost for the City defender, even if the Reds win at the Etihad. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2019
Reuters
  • City skipper certain his side can still win the title even if they suffer defeat in the top-of-the-table clash.
  • Liverpool can go 10 points clear of defending champions with victory.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title will not be over even if they lose to leaders Liverpool on Thursday, according to captain Vincent Kompany.
City are currently in third place with 47 points, seven points behind table-toppers Liverpool, and a defeat would give the Merseyside club a 10-point advantage in the title race.
“It’s easy for everybody to assume that everything rests on this game,” Kompany said.
“I’m probably one of the only ones that disagrees, for the simple fact that we only had three games that we were below standard.”
Liverpool are unbeaten in the league so far while City have lost three games with all defeats coming in December. The champions have lost against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.
“When you are 10 points behind ... if there are not many teams between you and first, it only takes one team to start having a bad month and you will be back in,” he added.
City came from behind to overhaul rivals Manchester United and win the title in 2011-12 season, even though they were eight points behind after 32 games.
“We overcame eight points in six games in the past,” he added. “To be honest, I don’t live with that scenario in my head, of what happens if we lose.
“The moment I have to face the situation, at that moment I’ll see what the options are.”

Topics: Manchester city Manchester City v Liverpool Vincent Kompany Premier league

MANCHESTER, UK: Manchester City inflicted Liverpool’s first Premier League defeat of the season to breathe new life into their title defense with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad on Thursday.
City now trail Jurgen Klopp’s men by just four points thanks to Leroy Sane’s winner 18 minutes from time after Roberto Firmino had canceled out Sergio Aguero’s first-half opener for the hosts.
A run of nine straight league wins had given Liverpool a commanding lead at the top of the table as they edged toward a first top flight title since 1989/90, particularly after City suffered back-to-back shock defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester to begin the festive season.
With no more league meetings between the sides to come, Liverpool’s destiny is still in their own hands, but they will now have the pressure of having a City side that romped to the title with a record 100 points last season on their tails.
Jurgen Klopp had predicted a “thunderstorm” of a start from the champions to match the Champions League quarter-final second leg between the sides last season when City roared into an early lead before Liverpool fought back to win 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.
However, despite City’s dominance of possession, it was Liverpool who looked the more assured in the early stages.
And only the finest of margins denied the visitors the lead on 19 minutes when Sadio Mane burst onto Mohamed Salah’s pass and saw his shot come back off the inside of the post.
John Stones then smacked his panicked clearance into City goalkeeper Ederson but the England international redeemed himself by clearing just before all of the ball had crossed the line.
City were also handed a reprieve by referee Anthony Taylor when captain Vincent Kompany only saw a yellow card for a wild two-footed lunge on Salah.
At the other end Virgil van Dijk was again justifying his tag as the world’s most expensive defender to keep City’s array of attacking talent quiet with he Dutchman standing tall to block David Silva’s effort.
However, a Liverpool defense that had not conceded twice in the same game all season in the league before kick-off was breached when City managed to free Aguero from Van Dijk’s shackles.
Sane threatened first with a pacey burst down the left and rising drive that Alisson Becker parried.
But City recycled possession and Aguero beat Dejan Lovren to Bernardo Silva’s cross before firing into the roof of the net to score for the seventh time in seven home league games against Liverpool.
Despite a combination of nerves and fatigue at the end of a gruelling festive period, the game truly came to life in a pulsating second-half.
City had claims for a penalty waived away when Raheem Sterling tumbled under a challenge from Andy Robertson before the Scot was to play a vital part Liverpool’s equalizer.
One Liverpool full-back picked out another as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was met perfectly by Robertson to square for Firmino to head into an empty net.
Pep Guardiola had his head in his hands when a slack pass from Sane set Liverpool free on the counter-attack moments later, but within seconds the German showed what he is capable of as he latched on Sterling’s pass before firing in off the far post.
Alisson demonstrated why Liverpool spent a then world record £67 million for a goalkeeper in July to bolster their title chances with a brilliant save from Aguero as the Argentine tried to round him at the end of a blistering City counter-attack.
Seconds later it was the turn of his understudy in the Brazil side to make a huge save as Ederson denied Salah as tempers flared with Guardiola furious a free-kick wasn’t awarded City’s way before the Egyptian broke clear.
Sterling then wasted a great chance to ensure City didn’t have to see out a tense five minutes of stoppage time, but the hosts held out to put the title back up for grabs.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city

