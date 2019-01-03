You are here

  • Home
  • US warns Iran against space launches, ballistic missiles
﻿

US warns Iran against space launches, ballistic missiles

The United States warned Iran against pursuing planned space launches and asked it to cease all ballistic missile activity, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2019
Reuters
0

US warns Iran against space launches, ballistic missiles

Updated 03 January 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The United States issued a pre-emptive warning to Iran on Thursday against pursuing three planned space rocket launches that it said would violate a UN Security Council resolution because they use ballistic missile technology.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran had announced plans to launch in the coming months three rockets, called Space Launch Vehicles (SLV), which he said incorporate technology that is "virtually identical" to that used in intercontinental ballistic missiles.
"The United States will not stand by and watch the Iranian regime's destructive policies place international stability and security at risk," Pompeo said in a statement.
"We advise the regime to reconsider these provocative launches and cease all activities related to ballistic missiles in order to avoid deeper economic and diplomatic isolation."
Iranian Deputy Defense Minister General Qassem Taqizadeh in late November was quoted by Iranian media as saying that Iran was planning to launch three satellites into space soon.
"The satellites have been made by domestic experts and will be put on various orbits," Taqizadeh said.
Pompeo said such rocket launches would violate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. It calls upon Iran not to undertake activities related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such technology. It stops short of explicitly barring such activity.
US President Donald Trump decided in May to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Pompeo said Iran has launched ballistic missiles numerous times since the UN resolution was adopted. He said it test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads on Dec. 1.
"The United States has continuously cautioned that ballistic missile and SLV launches by the Iranian regime have a destabilizing effect on the region and beyond," Pompeo said. "France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and many nations from around the world have also expressed deep concern."
In July 2017, Iran launched a rocket it said could deliver a satellite into space, an act the US State Department called provocative. Earlier that month, the United States slapped new economic sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program.
Iran says its space program is peaceful, but Western experts suspect it may be a cover for developing military missile technologies.

Topics: Iran US ballistic missile

Related

0
Middle-East
Jailed Iranian-British charity worker goes on hunger strike in Tehran prison
0
Art & Culture
Broadway hits Iran with unique take on ‘Les Miserables’

Lebanese trade union to strike over pay, lack of government

Economic bodies condemned the strike, saying it would inflict “significant damage” on business. (File/AFP)
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanese trade union to strike over pay, lack of government

  • Political parties were quick to meet with union representatives to understand the reasons for the industrial action
  • Lebanon has no government eight months after an election
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: A major Lebanese trade union is to hold a general strike on Friday over living conditions and the political gridlock roiling the country.

Lebanon has no government eight months after an election, with rival parties fighting over Cabinet positions and Sunni representation in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system.  

The gridlock has heaped further pressure on the country’s economy, which is saddled with high levels of debt, and there have been protests about unemployment, taxes and living costs.

Bechara Asmar, from the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, said the strike would last for hours and that there would be no street protests.

Economic bodies condemned the strike, saying it would inflict “significant damage” on business because of its proximity to the Armenian Christmas Eve celebrated the following day.

Mohamed Choucair, the president of the Lebanese economic organizations, urged all firms to consider Friday a normal working day. 

People should continue to work and prevent further losses and “protect institutions, workers and the national economy so as not to incur heavy losses that the economy cannot afford,” he said.

He also cast doubt on the objectives of the strike, adding the formation of the government remained the first demand of all economic bodies.

Political parties were quick to meet with union representatives to understand the reasons for the industrial action.

Asmar, following a meeting with the Progressive Socialist Party, said: “The strike aims to pressure for the immediate formation of a government and is not directed against anyone nor does it carry a message for anyone.”

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel apologized for the hardships people were facing because of the political impasse.

“The people are suffering and there are families that cannot afford fuel oil for heating. People are hungry and in pain, and the economy is on the verge of collapse. Is it acceptable for us to remain without a government because of the dispute over a minister?”

Tourism Minister Awadis Kedianian, from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) or Dashnak party, also met Asmar. 

The minister said: “Forming the government would support Lebanon’s presence on the global tourism map, and a delay in its formation would harm this.”

ARF was committed to supporting the public and refusing to commit to the strike implied indifference, he added.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanon resumes efforts to form government
Special 0
Middle-East
Hariri hopes Lebanon will ‘turn a new page’ in 2019

Latest updates

US politicians target Al Jazeera with new media disclosure law
0
New tourism investments spark a travel boom in Saudi Arabia
0
Partial building collapse kills 6 in India’s capital
0
Visitors wander down memory lane at Janadriyah festival
0
Lebanese trade union to strike over pay, lack of government
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.