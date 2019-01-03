You are here

  • Home
  • How Queen Rania of Jordan's clothes hardly cost a thing
﻿

How Queen Rania of Jordan's clothes hardly cost a thing

1 / 3
Queen Rania, known for her exquisite style, sometimes uses the borrowing system from fashion houses. (AFP)
2 / 3
Most of Queen Rania's clothes were either "offered as gifts by fashion houses or borrowed, or purchased at reduced special prices."(AFP)
3 / 3
Queen Rania with the king and crown prince. (Twitter)
Updated 03 January 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

How Queen Rania of Jordan's clothes hardly cost a thing

  • Most of the Jordanian queen’s clothes are borrowed, gifted or bought at reduced prices, her office says
  • Clarification was issued to counteract a yearly estimate of royals’ wardrobe spending, and the blog has now taken her off its list
Updated 03 January 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: The office of Queen Rania of Jordan offered an explanation on Thursday of her clothing costs to pre-empt inaccurate reports published by some fashion-related bloggers at the beginning of the year about the cost of royal wardrobes.

The Queen's office issued a statement confirming that most of her clothes were either "offered as gifts by fashion houses or borrowed, or purchased at reduced special prices."

Defending how Queen Rania, known for her exquisite style, sometimes uses the borrowing system, the office said: “Some may deplore the principle of ‘borrowing clothes,’ but it is a universally accepted practice among fashion houses as a way to highlight their designs.”

Most of Queen Rania's clothes were either "offered as gifts by fashion houses or borrowed, or purchased at reduced special prices." (AFP)

The office continued: “Some may deplore the fact that a person of Her Majesty's status accepts the principle of ‘borrowing,’ but we do not advertise or promote fashion on any of Her Majesty's pages on social networking platforms, unless the designs are Jordanian.” 

The office added: “Last year, the ‘UFO No More’ estimates of Her Majesty's spending on clothing were circulated. In view of their assessments that is far from reality and truth, we have asked their sponsors not to include Her Majesty in the annual reports of their blog.”

The blog Unidentified Fashion Objects "UFO No More" reported in early 2018 that the cost of Queen Rania's clothes amounted to more than €267,000 in 2017, based on estimates of what she wore. She was ranked first among 11 female royals, ahead of the UK’s Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William.

Queen Rania with the king and crown prince. (Twitter)

The UFO No More blog appears to have taken the clarification into account as it did not publish her estimate in its just-released 2018 report. “After discussions with the Royal Hashemite Court and the Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania, we have taken Her Majesty out of our tally and off of our website,” it said. “As a result of our discussions with members of the Court, we determined it was best for Her Majesty and UFONoMore.com to remove her from our tally and website.” 

In its annual report for 2017, the Code stated that the average price of an item in Queen Rania’s wardrobe was more than €1,700 for a total of 191 new pieces during the year.

But Queen Rania's office pointed out in its statement that these blogs rely solely on market value for clothing, creating a “false impression of reality.”

Topics: Queen Rania Jordan

Related

0
World
Queen Rania demands justice for Rohingyas
0
Media
Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram

Arab social media stars ring in 2019 in style

Arab social media stars ring in 2019 in style. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 January 2019
Saffiya Ansari
Roya Almously
0

Arab social media stars ring in 2019 in style

Updated 01 January 2019
Saffiya Ansari Roya Almously
0

DUBAI: From camping trips to gatherings in Beirut, the Middle East’s favorite influencers celebrated New Year’s Eve in style last night and spoke to Arab News about their resolutions for 2019.

Dubai-based fashion and fitness influencer Tala Samman — whose Instagram account @myfashdiary features a carefully curated mix of party snaps, workout videos and slick sportswear — celebrated the end of a successful year in Oman.

The US-Syrian DJ, who opened up for such big-name acts as Dua Lipa in Abu Dhabi in February, decided to change things up this year and head out to the desert for a more peaceful celebration with friends.

“New Year’s Eve is so overrated, I always end up doing a party and spend the night worrying about traffic,” she told Arab News.

Her resolutions for the new year are all about mental health and wellbeing.

“(At the) end of 2016, I made the decision to focus on mental health, focus on myself and my wellbeing. My focus for 2019 is to be cautious about where and what I (invest) my energy in, appreciate every moment and continue to challenge myself.”

Lebanese-Australian model, influencer and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty echoed Samman’s focus on personal wellbeing.

Kahawaty, who celebrated New Year’s Eve Down Under, told Arab News that her hopes for 2019 were two-fold.

“On a personal front, I wish for health for my family and friends, as well as to continue doing what I love,” she said.

“I also wish for a more tolerant region and (am) praying for the safety and rebuilding of neighboring countries like Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”

Kuwaiti influencer Rawan bin Hussain, who has 3.2 million followers on Instagram and launched her own beauty brand this year, celebrated not one but two occasions last night — her 22nd birthday and New Year’s Eve.

Although her birthday was on Dec. 30, the style star hosted a celebration in Beirut with her “loved ones and close friends. This is the first time hosting there and I am having so much fun planning,” she told Arab News before the day.

She expressed her excitement about the year to come.

“I think every year is beautiful and 2018 was in its own (way) — I collaborated with lots of amazing brands, launched my makeup brand, House of Rawan, and visited so many stunning places. I am grateful, forever. But I can’t help but be more excited for what’s to come.”

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Syrian influencer Dounia Sheikh El-Ard rang in the new year at a party in Beirut and told Arab News that she hopes to “travel to niche destinations and explore my adventurous side” in 2019.

Pushing boundaries seems to be a common theme as up-and-coming Jordanian influencer Zeena Zaid added that she hopes to “liven up my lifestyle and face fears and insecurities” in what promises to be an exciting new year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeena (@zeenazaiid) on

Topics: fashion New Years New year resolutions beauty

Latest updates

Pelosi sees ‘new dawn’ as diverse 116th Congress begins
0
Man City snap Liverpool winning streak to reignite title race
0
Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound
0
Apple bombshell sparks currency ‘flash crash’ as investors abandon tech stocks
0
Libya’s closed Sharara oilfield losing thousands of barrels daily through looting
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.