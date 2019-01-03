Liverpool told they could face a fight to keep Mohamed Salah

LONDON: Liverpool have been told to brave themselves for a battle to keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield.
That is the message from former Ajax, Tottenham and Egyptian striker Mido, who anticipates that another good season for the Reds will prompt big bids from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Last season saw Salah set records and win hearts as he scored 32 Premier League goals for Liverpool. And speaking before the Reds’ top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City last night, Mido told CNN: “If Barcelona or Real Madrid come for you your head is going to flip, all the players are like that.
“Barcelona and Real Madrid are different — no disrespect to Liverpool.
“I think Barcelona and Real Madrid were waiting to see how Salah would do this season; they don’t buy players after only one good or great season.
“I think if Salah scores 25-plus goals, I think they will come for him and it will be difficult for Liverpool to keep him.”
Adored not just on the Kop but across all of Egypt Mido added that Salah can already be considered the best player his country has produced.
“I think Salah is the greatest Egyptian player,” Mido said.
“If I judge all players, we had so many great players in the Egyptian history, we’ve had fantastic players who have done great for the country and for their own clubs in Egypt.
“But football is in Europe.
“If a player can play at the top for 10, 12 years in Europe, I think (Salah) should be considered the best player in Egyptian history,” he added.
