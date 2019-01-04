You are here

A fight brewing: Luckin targets Starbucks for China's coffee crown

Luckin’s caffeine-fueled growth has come at the expense of profits. (Reuters)
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
A fight brewing: Luckin targets Starbucks for China’s coffee crown

  • The firm has expanded at breakneck speed, propelled by a focus on technology, delivery, and heavy discounting, even at the cost of mounting losses
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
BEIJING: Chinese coffee startup Luckin is aiming to open 2,500 new stores this year and overtake Starbucks as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in the world’s second-biggest economy, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which only officially launched its business at the start of last year, has expanded at breakneck speed, propelled by a focus on technology, delivery, and heavy discounting, even at the cost of mounting losses.

“What we want at the moment is scale and speed,” Yang Fei, Luckin’s chief marketing officer, told reporters on Thursday at a presentation in Beijing.

“There is no point talking about profit,” he said, adding that subsidies to lure more users would
be an important part of the firm’s strategy for the coming few years.

Luckin said that it was targeting a total of more than 4,500 stores by the end of 2019, which would take it past Seattle-based Starbucks, which has long dominated China’s coffee scene and has more than 3,600 stores in the country.

Luckin’s caffeine-fueled expansion is in stark contrast to Starbucks, which opened its first China store in 1999 and has spent two decades reaching its current store count.

The US chain, which spearheaded the growth of a coffee culture in China, started to see competition rise from smaller peers over the last 18 months, though Luckin has stood out as the most aggressive competitor.

But Luckin’s rise has not come cheaply. The company recorded a loss of more than 800 million yuan ($116.34 million) last year, which its chief marketing officer said was in line with expectations as it pushed to expand.

Luckin, backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and China International Capital Corp, opened more than 2,000 locations in the past year, gaining a valuation of $2.2 billion after raising $200 million in a funding round last month.

The firm’s CEO, Qian Zhiya, told Reuters last year that Luckin aimed to outnumber Starbucks
in China.

Reuters previously reported that Luckin was also in early-stage talks with investment banks about an overseas initial public offering.

The firm, however, declined to answer questions about IPO plans on Thursday. 

Topics: Starbucks Luckin

Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound

Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound

  • OPEC led by Saudi Arabia, alongside other producers led by Russia, agreed last year to rein in supplies
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after an early slide, helped by dollar weakness and signs of output cuts by the world's top crude exporter Saudi Arabia that eased concerns about a glut.
International Brent crude futures were up 94 cents at $55.85 a barrel by 13.40 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate oil futures rose 65 cents to $47.19 a barrel.
"The feeling is that OPEC is delivering on cuts," SEB head of commodities Bjarne Schieldrop said, citing a Bloomberg survey showing Saudi Arabia had cut production significantly.
The dollar added support as it slipped against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
OPEC led by Saudi Arabia, alongside other producers led by Russia, agreed last year to rein in supplies starting from January after oil tumbled from above $86 on worries about surging output.
In physical oil markets, Riyadh is expected to cut February prices for heavier crude grades sold to Asia by up to 50 cents a barrel due to weaker fuel oil margins, respondents to a Reuters survey said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump took credit for driving down oil prices, saying the drop amounted to a tax cut for Americans.
Thursday's swing in the oil price, which fell as much as 2 percent in earlier trade, mirrored volatility in other markets after tech giant Apple cut its sales forecast, citing a slowdown in China. This has added to concerns about a slowing global economy, which weighs on prospects for oil demand.
"This is a continuation of the volatility afflicting commodities and oil, with the last 24 hours marked by the release of various weak economic data points, particularly manufacturing PMIs, for major economies," consultancy JBC Energy said.
More broadly, oil markets have been sliding with rising production from top producers, the US and Russia.
Supply from Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, has also climbed, with December exports at 3.73 million barrels per day (bpd) versus 3.37 million bpd in November.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil OPEC

