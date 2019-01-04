You are here

Libya's closed Sharara oilfield losing thousands of barrels daily through looting

The oilfield was taken over by tribesmen on Dec 8. (Reuters)
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
Libya's closed Sharara oilfield losing thousands of barrels daily through looting

Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Libya’s closed Sharara oilfield is expected to lose 8,500 barrels per day (bpd) to looting, state oil company NOC said on Thursday.

NOC declared force majeure on Dec. 17 at Sharara, its biggest oilfield, after it was taken over on Dec. 8 by tribesmen, armed protesters and state guards demanding salary payments and development funds.

Three security breaches and looting have taken place at the 315,000-bpd field over two weeks, NOC said, reiterating its calls for the implementation of emergency security measures to allow Sharara to be reopened. The internationally recognized government and NOC agreed on a security plan last week to protect the Sharara field, and NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla on Thursday said attacks on the field could destroy the Sharara system and damage the economy.

“The legitimate and rightful concerns of the southern Libyan communities are being hijacked and abused by armed gangs, who instead of protecting the field to generate wealth for all Libyans, are actually enabling its exploitation and looting,” Sanalla said.

OPEC member Libya had previously boosted output to up to 1.3 million bpd.

NOC runs the field with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor, formerly known as Statoil.

Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound

Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound

  • OPEC led by Saudi Arabia, alongside other producers led by Russia, agreed last year to rein in supplies
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after an early slide, helped by dollar weakness and signs of output cuts by the world's top crude exporter Saudi Arabia that eased concerns about a glut.
International Brent crude futures were up 94 cents at $55.85 a barrel by 13.40 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate oil futures rose 65 cents to $47.19 a barrel.
"The feeling is that OPEC is delivering on cuts," SEB head of commodities Bjarne Schieldrop said, citing a Bloomberg survey showing Saudi Arabia had cut production significantly.
The dollar added support as it slipped against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
OPEC led by Saudi Arabia, alongside other producers led by Russia, agreed last year to rein in supplies starting from January after oil tumbled from above $86 on worries about surging output.
In physical oil markets, Riyadh is expected to cut February prices for heavier crude grades sold to Asia by up to 50 cents a barrel due to weaker fuel oil margins, respondents to a Reuters survey said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump took credit for driving down oil prices, saying the drop amounted to a tax cut for Americans.
Thursday's swing in the oil price, which fell as much as 2 percent in earlier trade, mirrored volatility in other markets after tech giant Apple cut its sales forecast, citing a slowdown in China. This has added to concerns about a slowing global economy, which weighs on prospects for oil demand.
"This is a continuation of the volatility afflicting commodities and oil, with the last 24 hours marked by the release of various weak economic data points, particularly manufacturing PMIs, for major economies," consultancy JBC Energy said.
More broadly, oil markets have been sliding with rising production from top producers, the US and Russia.
Supply from Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, has also climbed, with December exports at 3.73 million barrels per day (bpd) versus 3.37 million bpd in November.

