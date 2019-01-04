You are here

Apple bombshell sparks currency ‘flash crash’ as investors abandon tech stocks

Flagging demand for iPhones in China has heightened investor fears surrounding Apple’s most profitable product amid global economic weakness and a trans-Pacific tariff dispute. (AP)
LONDON: Apple’s rare warning on revenue rocked financial markets on Thursday, as investors sought safety in bonds and less risky assets amid renewed concerns about slowing global economic and corporate growth.

Asian and European shares fell sharply, led by a sell-off in technology stocks, after Apple cut its revenue forecast, its first downgrade in nearly 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China.

The news also jolted currency markets and German government bond yields held close to their lowest in over two years.

“For the moment, investors have reacted by going into non-risky assets,” said Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Ostrum Asset Management, in Paris.

“No one wants to take any risk because none of the uncertainties we are facing have been lifted, whether it’s Brexit, this trade war, or growth.

“Investors are putting their heads in the sand and waiting,” Waechter said.

Apples shares fell dramatically in after-hours trade and those listed in Frankfurt were down by 8.6 percent in early European deals.

The news sparked a “flash crash” in holiday-thinned currency markets as growing concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly in China, sent investors scurrying into the haven of the Japanese yen, which was poised for its biggest daily rise in 20 months.

Apple’s warning came after data earlier this week showed a deceleration in factory activity in China and the euro zone, indicating the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China was taking a toll on global manufacturing.

Major European bourses were firmly in negative territory by midmorning — Frankfurt’s DAX, with its exposure to Chinese trade and tech-heavy constituents, was the biggest faller and down as much as 1.2 percent, while the CAC40 in Paris dropped by 1.1 percent and London eased by 0.4 percent.

Chipmakers who supply parts to Apple were the worst hit, sending technology stocks to their lowest since February 2017. Overnight, shares in China and Hong Kong see-sawed between gains and losses as investors braced for Beijing to roll out fresh support measures for the cooling Chinese economy.

“Chinese authorities have the luxury of having control not just of the fiscal parts of the government tool case, but also the monetary parts ... and I suspect the Chinese authorities will make use of that,” said Jim McCafferty, head of equity research, Asia ex-Japan, at Nomura.

China’s central bank said late on Wednesday it was adjusting policy to benefit more small firms that are having trouble obtaining financing, in its latest move to ease strains on the private sector.

While more fiscal and monetary policy support had been expected in coming months on top of modest measures last year, some analysts wonder if more forceful stimulus will be needed.

Currency markets saw a wild spike in volatility in early Asian trade, with the yen moving sharply higher against the US dollar, triggering stop-loss sales of US and Australian dollars.

The dollar was last 1 percent weaker against the yen at 107.77, having earlier fallen as low as 104.96, its lowest level since March 2018. The Australian dollar at one point hit levels against the Japanese yen not seen since 2011.

Libya’s closed Sharara oilfield losing thousands of barrels daily through looting

TRIPOLI: Libya’s closed Sharara oilfield is expected to lose 8,500 barrels per day (bpd) to looting, state oil company NOC said on Thursday.

NOC declared force majeure on Dec. 17 at Sharara, its biggest oilfield, after it was taken over on Dec. 8 by tribesmen, armed protesters and state guards demanding salary payments and development funds.

Three security breaches and looting have taken place at the 315,000-bpd field over two weeks, NOC said, reiterating its calls for the implementation of emergency security measures to allow Sharara to be reopened. The internationally recognized government and NOC agreed on a security plan last week to protect the Sharara field, and NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla on Thursday said attacks on the field could destroy the Sharara system and damage the economy.

“The legitimate and rightful concerns of the southern Libyan communities are being hijacked and abused by armed gangs, who instead of protecting the field to generate wealth for all Libyans, are actually enabling its exploitation and looting,” Sanalla said.

OPEC member Libya had previously boosted output to up to 1.3 million bpd.

NOC runs the field with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor, formerly known as Statoil.

