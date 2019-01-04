India arrests 750 in flashpoint temple clashes

You are here

An Indian Hindu activist gets detained by police during a demonstration over two women entering the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in the southern state of Kerala, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 3. (AFP)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days of violent protests in south India sparked by two women entering one of Hinduism’s holiest temples have seen more than 750 people arrested, police said, as they braced for more trouble Friday.
The Sabarimala temple in Kerala state has been at the center of a prolonged showdown between Hindu devotees and women activists over access to the shrine.
As well as those arrested during the clashes over 600 have been taken into preventive detention, police spokesman V.P. Pramod Kumar said.
“The police are extra vigilant. There are tensions but it’s peaceful,” he said, adding that police had imposed bans on the movement of people in the towns of Palakkad and Kasargod, two hotspots of violence on Thursday.
Anger erupted on Wednesday after two women in their 40s wrong-footed devotees to sneak into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala state via a side entrance before dawn to worship.
This was the first time that woman of menstruating age — deemed as those aged 10 to 50 — had set foot in the gold-plated hilltop temple since the Supreme Court overturned a ban in September.
Thousands of Hindu devotees, many of them female, had previously succeeded in preventing women from accessing the site in the weeks following the landmark ruling, with some hard-liners throwing stones at police and assaulting female journalists.
The court’s verdict sparked anger among Hindu traditionalists, including within Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Clashes on Wednesday and Thursday between devotees, activists of Kerala’s ruling leftist alliance and riot police firing tear gas and water cannon, left one man dead and at least 15 people injured, including four BJP supporters who were stabbed.
Much of the sporadic violence took place as Hindu hard-liners sought to force shopkeepers to comply with a dawn-till-dusk “hartal” shutdown called by the Sabarimala temple hierarchy, media reports said.
The Supreme Court is to start hearing a legal challenge on its temple ruling — the latest in a series of verdicts to upset traditionalists and reflect a more liberal outlook in Indian society — from January 22.
Women are barred from a handful of Hindu temples in India. The entry of women of menstruating age to Sabarimala was taboo for generations and formalized by the Kerala High Court in 1991.
The entry of the two women into the temple came a day after tens of thousands of women, in an initiative backed by the state government, formed a huge human chain called the “Women’s Wall” across Kerala to back the demand access.

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal

Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal

  • The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said that it would not support her Brexit deal
  • If the British parliament does not approve May’s deal then the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the EU without one on March 29
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday that it would not support her Brexit deal but that businesses should be relaxed about leaving the EU without an agreement.
“In fact we’re more alarmed about what is coming out from the EU and especially the Irish government,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Sammy Wilson said when asked if he was reassured by signals from Brussels.
May still hopes to get her deal through parliament, though even members of her own cabinet admit privately that to do so she will need to make significant changes and win over lots of opposition lawmakers.
If the lower house of the British parliament does not approve May’s deal then the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the EU without one on March 29 at 2300 GMT as the date is set in law — the 2018 Withdrawal Act.
The Northern Irish DUP, whose 10 lawmakers have propped up May’s minority government, has demanded she ditch the Irish backstop, something the EU and May have ruled out.
The DUP’s Wilson told BBC radio that the Irish backstop was a “con trick” and added that farmers and businesses should be totally relaxed about a no-deal Brexit.
“If anyone should be worried about the tariffs on beef and sheep then it should be the Irish because of course, we, the United Kingdom are net importers of food,” Wilson said.
Facing the defeat of her deal last month, May postponed a parliamentary vote on it, pledging to seek “legal and political assurances” from the EU.
Those efforts appear so far to be in vain. The EU said it will not reopen the negotiation though it signalled it might offer some concessions.
May needs 318 votes to get a deal through parliament yet 117 of her 317 lawmakers voted against her in a confidence vote on Dec. 12.
So she will need the support of some of the Labour Party’s 257 lawmakers or to win over swathes of her own party and the DUP.

