You are here

  • Home
  • Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to murder charge of Daesh teen
﻿

Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to murder charge of Daesh teen

1 / 2
A US soldier stands guard near a school in the town of Iskandiriyah in Iraq's Babel province. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
This 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. (AP)
Updated 04 January 2019
AP
0

Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to murder charge of Daesh teen

  • Edward Gallagher is accused of posing with the teen’s corpse
  • He is also accused of the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians
Updated 04 January 2019
AP
0

SAN DIEGO: A decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Daesh prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is also accused of posing with the teen’s corpse at his re-enlistment ceremony. His attorney, Phil Stackhouse, says Gallagher will plead not guilty to all of the charges.
The case stands out because of the seriousness of the allegations against an elite special warfare operator and the fact that the prosecution’s case includes the accounts of fellow Navy SEALs, an extremely tight-knit group even by military standards.
Stackhouse said his client is being falsely accused by disgruntled SEALs who wanted to get rid of the demanding platoon leader.

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi jets strike Daesh sites in Syria as Trump slows pullout schedule
Special 0
Middle-East
Iraqi education minister resigns over brother’s Daesh links

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology

Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology

  • The British army was deployed to London Gatwick on December 20 after the airport grounded all flights
  • Two people, a middle-aged couple who lived near Gatwick, were arrested over the suspected "criminal use of drones" but later released without charge
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Britain's two biggest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, are investing in anti-drone technology following severe disruption at Gatwick caused by drone sightings in the run-up to Christmas, spokesmen said on Friday.
The British army was deployed to London Gatwick on December 20 after the airport grounded all flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded over some of the busiest days of the year.
"We have invested several million pounds (dollars, euros) in providing ourselves with the equipment and the technology that the armed forces deployed over Christmas," a Gatwick Airport spokesman told AFP.
He said investment was made "in the days immediately after" the disruption but declined to give details, saying only that it had "equivalent capabilities" to the technology used by the military.
A spokesman for London Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, also said they would be investing in anti-drone technology.
"The safety of our passengers and colleagues remains our top priority. Working closely with relevant authorities including the Met Police, we are constantly looking at the best technologies that help remove the threat of drones," he said.
Two people, a middle-aged couple who lived near Gatwick, were arrested over the suspected "criminal use of drones" but later released without charge.
The police were criticised for their handling of the incident after a detective admitted it was a "possibility" that no drones had actually been in the area - despite the discovery of a damaged device near the airport perimeter.

Topics: heathrow airport Gatwick Airport anti-drone

Related

0
World
Police say Gatwick drones probe ongoing
0
Business & Economy
France’s Vinci to buy majority stake in London’s Gatwick

Latest updates

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology
0
Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline
0
Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon
0
Egypt wants CBS to drop El-Sisi interview on Israel cooperation: network
0
Former Barclays bosses face London trial over Qatari cash call
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.