You are here

  • Home
  • Oil edges higher on upcoming China-US trade talks, OPEC cuts
﻿

Oil edges higher on upcoming China-US trade talks, OPEC cuts

OPEC, Russia and other non-members agreed last December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 versus October 2018 levels to rein in an emerging oil glut. (Reuters)
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

Oil edges higher on upcoming China-US trade talks, OPEC cuts

  • US and China have been locked in a trade war for much of the past year
  • Traders said prices are expected to receive some support as supply cuts announced late last year by OPEC start to kick in
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Friday, shaking off previous losses after China said it would hold talks with the US government on January 7-8 to look for solutions to the trade disputes between the world’s two biggest economies.
International Brent crude futures were at $56.12 per barrel at 0542 GMT, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $47.25 per barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent.
Both crude benchmarks were down earlier in the session on concerns that the Sino-American trade war would lead to a global economic slowdown.
Traders said the firmer prices came after China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that it would hold vice ministerial level trade talks with US counterparts in Beijing on Jan. 7-8, as the two sides look to end a dispute that is inflicting increasing pain on both economies and roiling global financial markets.
The two nations have been locked in a trade war for much of the past year, disrupting the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods and stoking fears of a global economic slowdown.
Data for December from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Thursday showed the broadest US slowdown in growth for more than a decade, as the trade conflict with China, falling equity prices and increasing uncertainty started to take a toll on the world’s biggest economy.
Leading economies in Asia and Europe have already reported a fall in manufacturing activity.
“Led by a sharp fall in the US ISM and China’s PMI falling below 50, the global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in December (52.8 previously), a 27-month low,” Morgan Stanley said in a note following the release of the ISM data.
“The recent run of incoming data, coupled with global tightening financial conditions, has increased the downside risks to an already moderating global growth outlook,” the US bank said.
Despite the global market turmoil, traders said oil prices are expected to receive some support as supply cuts announced late last year by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) start to kick in.
OPEC oil supply fell by 460,000 barrels per day (bpd) between November and December, to 32.68 million bpd, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, as top exporter Saudi Arabia made an early start to a supply-limiting accord, while Iran and Libya posted involuntary declines.
OPEC, Russia and other non-members — an alliance known as OPEC+ — agreed last December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 versus October 2018 levels to rein in an emerging fuel glut. The fuel surplus was in part depicted by light distillate fuel stocks at Asia’s refining hub in Singapore climbing to a record 16.1 million barrels in early January.
“If OPEC is faithful to its agreed output cut together with non-OPEC partners, it would take 3-4 months to mop up the excess inventories,” energy consultancy FGE said.
Considering the planned cuts versus ongoing increases in US crude production, which hit a record 11.7 million bpd by late 2018, FGE said it expected Brent prices to range between $55-$60 per barrel in the first months of 2019.

Topics: energy Markets Oil OPEC economy trade US China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound
0
Business & Economy
Libya’s closed Sharara oilfield losing thousands of barrels daily through looting

Former Barclays bosses face London trial over Qatari cash call

Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

Former Barclays bosses face London trial over Qatari cash call

  • arclays secured around £12 billion ($15 billion) in emergency funds from mainly Gulf investors as markets plunged in 2008
  • Qatar, a major investor in Britain, has not been accused of wrongdoing
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: The most senior bankers to face criminal charges in Britain over conduct during the financial crisis will appear before a London jury next week in a trial that will test the mettle of the Serious Fraud Office.
Former Barclays CEO John Varley and three one-time colleagues stand charged over deals with Qatari investors to secure cash injections that allowed the bank, that can trace its origins back to around 1690, to survive the crisis a decade ago.
The trial, scheduled to start on Monday and slated to last for up to four months, is expected to begin with lengthy legal, procedural arguments before prosecutors open their case.
Varley, who married into one of the families that helped build Barclays, Roger Jenkins, the one-time chairman of the Middle Eastern banking arm, Tom Kalaris, an American former wealth division CEO and Richard Boath, a former European divisional head, are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.
Varley, renowned for trademark bright braces and Jenkins, now based in California, also face a separate charge of unlawful financial assistance — a practice of companies lending money to fund the purchase of their own stock.
Lawyers for Boath and Kalaris declined to comment, while legal representatives for the other defendants did not respond to requests for comment.
When charges were filed in June 2017, a lawyer for Jenkins said his client would vigorously defend himself against the allegations. Boath said at the time he had no case to answer.
Barclays secured around £12 billion ($15 billion) in emergency funds from mainly Gulf investors as markets plunged in 2008, allowing it to avoid the state bailouts taken by rivals Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.
Qatar Holding — part of the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund — and Challenger, an investment vehicle of former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani, invested about £6 billion in the bank.
But the SFO, which prosecutes serious white collar crime, has charged the men over “capital raising arrangements” with Qatar Holding and Challenger in June and October 2008 and a $3 billion loan facility Barclays made available to Qatar in November 2008.
Qatar, a major investor in Britain, has not been accused of wrongdoing.
Lawyers say the performance of the SFO will be under as much scrutiny as that of the well-heeled defendants after a court threw out its separate charges against Barclays over the capital raising — and a judge last month halted its prosecution of former senior Tesco supermarket managers mid-trial.
Lisa Osofsky, who took the top job at the agency last August, has stood back from handling the Barclays case because of a potential conflict of interest linked to her previous work.
The new year has started briskly for the SFO. Its retrial of three former Barclays traders accused of plotting to rig Euribor global interest rates kicks off on Jan. 14. A jury was unable to reach a verdict in their case last year.

Topics: banking Barclays

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
UK seeks to reinstate Barclays fraud charges over Qatar loan
0
Business & Economy
British court dismisses charges against Barclays over 2008 Qatar deal

Latest updates

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology
0
Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline
0
Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon
0
Egypt wants CBS to drop El-Sisi interview on Israel cooperation: network
0
Former Barclays bosses face London trial over Qatari cash call
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.