You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of Thais seek shelter as first tropical storm in decades nears coast
﻿

Thousands of Thais seek shelter as first tropical storm in decades nears coast

Locals clear out supplies from the coastline in preparation to the approaching Tropical Storm Pabuk on Friday, January 4. (AP)
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters
0

Thousands of Thais seek shelter as first tropical storm in decades nears coast

  • The winds accompanying tropical storm Pabuk churned up high waves and gusts in the Gulf of Thailand
  • Weather officials warned of torrential downpours and strong winds in 15 provinces in the Thai south
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters
0

BANGKOK: Thailand’s first tropical storm in three decades, packing winds of up to 80 kph (50 mph), is expected to make landfall on Friday evening, sending thousands of people flocking to shelter inland and shutting down two major airports.
The winds accompanying tropical storm Pabuk churned up high waves and gusts in the Gulf of Thailand, ahead of its arrival in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Weather officials warned of torrential downpours and strong winds in 15 provinces in the Thai south, home to one of the world’s largest natural rubber plantations and several islands thronged by tourists.
“The strong winds are forecast with waves up to 3 to 5 meters high in the Gulf and 2 to 3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. All ships (should) keep ashore,” the Thai Meteorological Department said in a statement early on Friday.
The conditions would persist into Saturday, it added.
Over the past few days, 6,176 people have been evacuated to shelters from Nakhon Si Thammarat as well as the provinces of Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has said.
The Nakhon Si Thammarat airport announced it had closed, and low-cost Nok Airlines Pcl said it had canceled all eight flights to and from the province.
The Surat Thani airport will also close from Friday afternoon to Saturday, canceling flights by Nok Airlines, Lion Air, and Thai Smile, a subsidiary of national carrier Thai Airways.
Earlier, Bangkok Airways Pcl also announced it had canceled all flights to and from the holiday destination of Koh Samui, where ferry services have also been suspended.
National energy company PTT Exploration and Production said it had suspended operations at Bongkot and Erawan, two of the country’s biggest gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand.

Topics: Thailand weather Tropical storm

Related

0
World
Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk looms
World
Rain slackens across Thailand’s flood-hit south

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal

Updated 17 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
0

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal

  • The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said that it would not support her Brexit deal
  • If the British parliament does not approve May’s deal then the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the EU without one on March 29
Updated 17 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday that it would not support her Brexit deal but that businesses should be relaxed about leaving the EU without an agreement.
“In fact we’re more alarmed about what is coming out from the EU and especially the Irish government,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Sammy Wilson said when asked if he was reassured by signals from Brussels.
May still hopes to get her deal through parliament, though even members of her own cabinet admit privately that to do so she will need to make significant changes and win over lots of opposition lawmakers.
If the lower house of the British parliament does not approve May’s deal then the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the EU without one on March 29 at 2300 GMT as the date is set in law — the 2018 Withdrawal Act.
The Northern Irish DUP, whose 10 lawmakers have propped up May’s minority government, has demanded she ditch the Irish backstop, something the EU and May have ruled out.
The DUP’s Wilson told BBC radio that the Irish backstop was a “con trick” and added that farmers and businesses should be totally relaxed about a no-deal Brexit.
“If anyone should be worried about the tariffs on beef and sheep then it should be the Irish because of course, we, the United Kingdom are net importers of food,” Wilson said.
Facing the defeat of her deal last month, May postponed a parliamentary vote on it, pledging to seek “legal and political assurances” from the EU.
Those efforts appear so far to be in vain. The EU said it will not reopen the negotiation though it signalled it might offer some concessions.
May needs 318 votes to get a deal through parliament yet 117 of her 317 lawmakers voted against her in a confidence vote on Dec. 12.
So she will need the support of some of the Labour Party’s 257 lawmakers or to win over swathes of her own party and the DUP.

Topics: Brexit UK-EU

Related

0
World
UK’s Hunt says confident May will seal deal for Brexit
0
World
May’s Brexit deal can get through parliament: UK FM

Latest updates

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal
0
Turkey seeks nearly 150 arrests over Gulen ties
0
Former Nissan chief Ghosn set for court hearing in Japan over detention
0
Sudan protests biggest threat yet to Bashir
0
Cyber researcher pulls public talk on hacking Apple’s Face ID
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.